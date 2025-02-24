How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The City Ground will be at full throat as its Nottingham Forest bids to move within three points of second-place Arsenal on Wednesday.

And both sides should be ornery and ready to fight for their top-four lives.

WATCH – Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

Forest are coming off a 4-3 loss to Newcastle that left Nuno Espirito Santo feeling less than satisfied by officials, while Arsenal failed to finish any chances in a surprise 1-0 loss to West Ham.

Arsenal’s 53 points are 11 points back of leaders Liverpool, who also face a top-four side on Wednesday. The Gunners have a game-in-hand on Liverpool but not on third-place Forest, who are six points back.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

Venue: City Ground — Nottingham

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Carlos Miguel (thigh)

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Kai Havertz (hamstring - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (torn ACL - out for season), Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring), Myles Lewis-Skelly (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Ethan Nwaneri (undisclosed)

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal are without their three top xG+xA/90 producers for this game and there are further attackers who may not be fit for this game. Forest remain fit and firing, and their depth in attack is a real strength. Nottingham Forest 2-1 Arsenal.