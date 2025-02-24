 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: NLCS-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
2025 Fantasy Baseball Busts: Can Mark Vientos and Jackson Merrill duplicate last year’s success?
Tom Murphy
Giants’ Tom Murphy sidelined at spring training by herniated disk in his back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske16x9_250224.jpg
Top shots from 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
nbc_dls_rickbarnes_250224.jpg
Tennessee HC Barnes still seeking new knowledge
nbc_dls_bengals_250224.jpg
Bengals in a ‘no-win situation’ this offseason

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 24, 2025 05:09 PM

The City Ground will be at full throat as its Nottingham Forest bids to move within three points of second-place Arsenal on Wednesday.

And both sides should be ornery and ready to fight for their top-four lives.

WATCH – Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

Forest are coming off a 4-3 loss to Newcastle that left Nuno Espirito Santo feeling less than satisfied by officials, while Arsenal failed to finish any chances in a surprise 1-0 loss to West Ham.

Arsenal’s 53 points are 11 points back of leaders Liverpool, who also face a top-four side on Wednesday. The Gunners have a game-in-hand on Liverpool but not on third-place Forest, who are six points back.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday
Venue: City Ground — Nottingham
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Carlos Miguel (thigh)

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Kai Havertz (hamstring - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (torn ACL - out for season), Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring), Myles Lewis-Skelly (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Ethan Nwaneri (undisclosed)

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal are without their three top xG+xA/90 producers for this game and there are further attackers who may not be fit for this game. Forest remain fit and firing, and their depth in attack is a real strength. Nottingham Forest 2-1 Arsenal.