MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NASCAR: Duel 1 at DAYTONA
How Austin Cindric got Kyle Larson’s number after Atlanta crash and how he moved on from disappointment
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Utah at No. 22 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

nbc_pl_obriengoal_250226.jpg
O’Brien heads Everton level at 1-1 v. Brentford
nbc_pl_manunitedgoal3_250226.jpg
Maguire heads Man United 3-2 in front of Ipswich
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250226.jpg
Szoboszlai strikes Liverpool 1-0 head of Newcastle

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NASCAR: Duel 1 at DAYTONA
How Austin Cindric got Kyle Larson’s number after Atlanta crash and how he moved on from disappointment
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Utah at No. 22 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

nbc_pl_obriengoal_250226.jpg
O’Brien heads Everton level at 1-1 v. Brentford
nbc_pl_manunitedgoal3_250226.jpg
Maguire heads Man United 3-2 in front of Ipswich
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250226.jpg
Szoboszlai strikes Liverpool 1-0 head of Newcastle

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal manager say after latest bad day in attack?

  
Published February 26, 2025 04:22 PM

Arsenal were shut out for the second-straight Premier League game, drawing 0-0 at Nottingham Forest as the Gunners attack continues to condemn their minimal title hopes.

Mikel Arteta will have to answer to having no answers for 180 minutes of PL play in a loss to West Ham and this draw with Forest, which came following a surprising Mikel Merino second-half brace to beat lowly Leicester City.

MORE — Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal recap

Merino has never scored more than five league goals in his career but was started at center forward for the second-straight game, and results were not better.

Arsenal will be 10 or 13 points back of leaders Liverpool depending on the Reds’ result against Newcastle, which kicked off at 3:15pm ET.

As it stands, their would-be title bid is going out with a whimper.

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal manager say after latest bad day in attack?

We’ll have Arteta’s words right here as soon as he speaks from the CIiy Ground