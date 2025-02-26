Arsenal were shut out for the second-straight Premier League game, drawing 0-0 at Nottingham Forest as the Gunners attack continues to condemn their minimal title hopes.

Mikel Arteta will have to answer to having no answers for 180 minutes of PL play in a loss to West Ham and this draw with Forest, which came following a surprising Mikel Merino second-half brace to beat lowly Leicester City.

Merino has never scored more than five league goals in his career but was started at center forward for the second-straight game, and results were not better.

Arsenal will be 10 or 13 points back of leaders Liverpool depending on the Reds’ result against Newcastle, which kicked off at 3:15pm ET.

As it stands, their would-be title bid is going out with a whimper.

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal manager say after latest bad day in attack?

We’ll have Arteta’s words right here as soon as he speaks from the CIiy Ground