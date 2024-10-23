How to watch Brighton vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brighton and Wolves are heading in very different directions ahead of this game at the Amex on Saturday.

The Seagulls have secured impressive back-to-back wins against Tottenham and Newcastle, with the latter a proper away day display as Welbeck grabbed the winner at St James’ Park. 31-year-old manager Fabian Hurzeler is having an incredible start to life as a Premier League boss with Brighton set to push for European qualification and they have so many great players hungry to succeed.

Wolves suffered heartbreak against Man City last time out as Gary O’Neil’s side went ahead early but lost with the final attack of the game. They are bottom of the table and yet to win but Wolves have had a ridiculously tough schedule to start the season and will back themselves to get going soon.

How to watch Brighton vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (October 26)

Venue: Amex Stadium — Brighton

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Brighton team news, focus

The Seagulls are dealing with plenty of injuries which makes their start to the season even more impressive. Danny Welbeck, the goalscoring hero last weekend, is recovering well from what looked like a nasty injury and might be good to lead the line this weekend. Brighton have a lovely rhythm about their play and are direct and dangerous with Mitoma the main instigator.

OUT: Joao Pedro (ankle), Matthew O’Riley (ankle), James Milner (thigh), Adam Webster (hamstring), Solly March (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Yankuba Minteh (muscular), Simon Adingra (undisclosed), Danny Welbeck (back)

Wolves team news, focus

There’s not much more O’Neil can do as Wolves’ squad was weakened this summer and they were excellent defensively against Man City last time out. They have to become tougher to beat (they’ve conceded a league-high 23 goals this season) because they have individual quality with Cunha and Strand Larsen causing problems and very capable of finishing on the counter.

OUT: Yerson Mosquera (calf), Boubacar Traore (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Hee-chan Hwang (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Bastien Meupiyou (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (adductor)

Brighton vs Wolves prediction

This feels like Wolves will score on the counter in the first half to get their hopes up but Brighton’s incessant pressing and wealth of attacking options will drag them over the line. Brighton 3-1 Wolves.