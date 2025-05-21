How to watch Southampton vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

St. Mary’s Stadium says goodbye to the Premier League for at least a year when Southampton hosts second-place Arsenal on Sunday.

Long-relegated Saints sit 20th on the table with 12 points and have just dodged the worst statistical season in the Premier League.

WATCH –- Southampton v Arsenal

Arsenal, meanwhile, have fallen short of most of their season goals but finished second on the table again and will return to the UEFA Champions League with renewed vigor next season.

For live updates and highlights throughout Southampton vs Arsenal, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Southampton vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday

Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium — Southampton

TV Channel: Syfy

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Southampton team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Jan Bednarek (knee), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (ankle), Kyle Walker-Peters (illness)

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Jurrien Timber (ankle), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (torn ACL - out for season), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: William Saliba (thigh)

Southampton vs Arsenal prediction

Hopefully a close game with a lot of goals. It would feel a little wild to predict even a half-strength Arsenal to lose to Saints on Sunday so we’re going to optimistically project entertainment. Southampton 2-4 Arsenal.