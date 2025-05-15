 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights
Oilers beat Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime in Game 5 to reach Western Conference finals
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers
Rockies fall 8-3 to Rangers, become first team to start season 7-36 in modern era
ncaa_flag_1920_ncaaw19.jpg
Inside the field: 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_top20goalsrooney1_250514.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 1 Rooney, Man United
rorygolfpgaquailhollow.jpg
Will Rory be refocused enough to win the PGA?
nbc_golf_johnsonchips_250514.jpg
Wagner botches two chips on Quail Hollow’s 13th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights
Oilers beat Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime in Game 5 to reach Western Conference finals
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers
Rockies fall 8-3 to Rangers, become first team to start season 7-36 in modern era
ncaa_flag_1920_ncaaw19.jpg
Inside the field: 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_top20goalsrooney1_250514.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 1 Rooney, Man United
rorygolfpgaquailhollow.jpg
Will Rory be refocused enough to win the PGA?
nbc_golf_johnsonchips_250514.jpg
Wagner botches two chips on Quail Hollow’s 13th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published May 15, 2025 01:45 AM

After winning just one of their last six Premier League games, Nottingham Forest’s last hope to qualify for the UEFA Champions League is to win their last two games of the season, beginning with a trip to West Ham on Sunday (9:15 am ET), and pray.

WATCH — West Ham vs Nottingham Forest

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side was a top-five side for 18 straight matchweeks, going all the way back to matchweek 15 on Dec. 7, until May 1 (matchweek 34). They were even in the top-three at the conclusion of 13 straight matchweeks but the Tricky Trees now sit 7th in the PL table, a point behind 5th-place Chelsea and 6th-place Aston Villa, third in line for the final place in next season’s Champions League. Still, Forest will be playing in Europe for the first time since the 1995-96 season after drawing Leicester 2-2 last weekend — an outcome that every since supporter would have believed an impossible one when the season kicked off in August.

West Ham, meanwhile, sit 15th in the table and have won just one of their last nine league games (1W-4D-4L). The win came last weekend away to Manchester United, less than 72 hours after the Red Devils finished off Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semifinals and Ruben Amorim made six changes to the team as a result. Graham Potter’s side has just one win against sides currently in the top half of the table since the end of November (just six wins in that time, period) and is perhaps the most desperate to reach the finish line and embark on summer holidays.

How to watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9:15 am ET ET Sunday (May 18)
Venue: London Stadium — London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Michail Antonio (MORE), Crysencio Summerville (hamstring)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (abdominal surgery - MORE), Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Murillo (thigh), Eric da Silva Moreira (ankle)

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Football isn’t always a simple game, but sometimes it is. Forest need this one, and all West Ham are obligated to do is show up. West Ham 0-2 Nottingham Forest.