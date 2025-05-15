How to watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

After winning just one of their last six Premier League games, Nottingham Forest’s last hope to qualify for the UEFA Champions League is to win their last two games of the season, beginning with a trip to West Ham on Sunday (9:15 am ET), and pray.

WATCH — West Ham vs Nottingham Forest

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side was a top-five side for 18 straight matchweeks, going all the way back to matchweek 15 on Dec. 7, until May 1 (matchweek 34). They were even in the top-three at the conclusion of 13 straight matchweeks but the Tricky Trees now sit 7th in the PL table, a point behind 5th-place Chelsea and 6th-place Aston Villa, third in line for the final place in next season’s Champions League. Still, Forest will be playing in Europe for the first time since the 1995-96 season after drawing Leicester 2-2 last weekend — an outcome that every since supporter would have believed an impossible one when the season kicked off in August.

West Ham, meanwhile, sit 15th in the table and have won just one of their last nine league games (1W-4D-4L). The win came last weekend away to Manchester United, less than 72 hours after the Red Devils finished off Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semifinals and Ruben Amorim made six changes to the team as a result. Graham Potter’s side has just one win against sides currently in the top half of the table since the end of November (just six wins in that time, period) and is perhaps the most desperate to reach the finish line and embark on summer holidays.

How to watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9:15 am ET ET Sunday (May 18)

Venue: London Stadium — London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Michail Antonio (MORE), Crysencio Summerville (hamstring)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (abdominal surgery - MORE), Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Murillo (thigh), Eric da Silva Moreira (ankle)

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Football isn’t always a simple game, but sometimes it is. Forest need this one, and all West Ham are obligated to do is show up. West Ham 0-2 Nottingham Forest.