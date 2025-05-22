How to watch Fulham vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The math on the final day of the 2024-25 season is simple for Manchester City: A victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage will see them finish 3rd in the Premier League and clinch their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

WATCH — Fulham vs Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s side (68 points) sits two points clear of Newcastle, Chelsea and Aston Villa as they ride a nine-game unbeaten run in the PL (6W-3D-0L) heading into Championship Sunday (11 am ET). It has been a disappointing, trophy-less season for Man City (unless you count the Community Shield) after winning four league titles, an FA Cup, the League Cup and the Champions League over the last four seasons. Alas, qualifying for UCL will help Guardiola and Co., usher in the next era as Kevin De Bruyne departs and a few other parts of the squad require a refresh (or rebuild). It was Rodri’s torn ACL back in September that began the derailment, but the Spaniard returned to action against Bournemouth on Tuesday and should be in line for another substitute appearance this weekend.

Fulham, on the other hand, made a real run at European qualification this season and sat 8th in the table (possibly a Europa Conference League place, pending Chelsea’s result in this season’s final and their finishing place in the PL) as late as matchweek 34, but Marco Silva’s side has fallen to 10th (54 points) due to their feast-or-famine tendencies down the stretch (8W-0D-9L, without a single league draw since Jan. 5). The Cottagers stormed back from 2-1 down to do the derby double over Brentford last weekend to set a new club record for points in a PL season (previously 52) and put a massive dent in their fellow west Londoners’ European hopes.

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11 am ET Sunday (May 25)

Venue: Craven Cottage — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Timothy Castagne (muscular), Rodrigo Muniz (knock), Reiss Nelson (hamstring), Harrison Reed (calf)

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Mateo Kovacic (suspension), John Stones (thigh)

Fulham vs Manchester City prediction

Anything other than a City win would be a massive surprise here, given the importance of the result for them and the fact that Fulham have already gone above and (well) beyond expectations this season. Fulham 1-3 Manchester City.