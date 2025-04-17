How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Fulham host Chelsea in a tasty west London derby on Sunday as the Cottagers aim to get their European dream back on track and put some more pressure on Enzo Maresca.

WATCH — Fulham v Chelsea

Marco Silva’s Fulham lost 1-0 at Bournemouth on Monday as they dominated periods of the game but slipped up in their chase for European qualification. With six games to go the Cottagers are still right in the mix to reach Europe which would be a brilliant achievement this season. Sidenote: if Fulham beat Chelsea they will be just three points behind their esteemed neigbors.

Chelsea slipped up last weekend in the Premier League, drawing 2-2 at home to struggling Ipswich and they were 2-0 down. Maresca has come under serious pressure for his playing style in recent weeks and he’s had a pop back at the Chelsea fans as things are starting to unravel. Chelsea are still in the hunt for Champions League qualification but a run of one win in their last four games has put that in jeopardy.

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (April 20)

Venue: Craven Cottage — London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Fulham team news, focus

It’s all about finding the right combinations in attack for Fulham as Jimenez, Willian, Traore and Smith Rowe all started on the bench in the defeat at Bournemouth. All four could come back in as Silva has perhaps been guilty of tinkering a little too much in recent weeks.

OUT: Reiss Nelson (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Wilson (foot)

Chelsea team news, focus

The Blues really need Palmer, Jackson and Madueke to regain their early-season form in attack, while forgotten man Jadon Sancho scored a beauty against Ipswich last time out and could be pushing for a start.

OUT: Wesley Fofana (thigh - out for season), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Omari Kellyman (hamstring - out for season), Marc Guiu (thigh)

Fulham vs Chelsea prediction

This feels like it will be a tight, intense encounter and that suits Fulham more. Expect a big home win. Fulham 3-1 Chelsea.