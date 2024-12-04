How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Newcastle United look to end a three-match winless run when they visit dangerous Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday (10am ET).

The Magpies staged a 3-3 thriller with Liverpool at St. James’ Park on Wednesday, but the draw joined a loss to West Ham and points-share with Crystal Palace to give them just two points from nine. Newcastle has 20 points, good for 10th place on the Premier League table.

WATCH - Brentford vs Newcastle United

Brentford are above the Magpies by a single point but were smashed 3-1 by Aston Villa at midweek to extend their away day blues to just one point from 21.

The good news for Thomas Frank’s Bees? They are dynamite at home. Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa have been free-scoring in leading Brentford to six wins and one draw from seven games at the Gtech.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — West London

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Brentford team news, focus

Mikkel Damsgaard has been quietly great this season, ringing up five assists and adding two goals — the second of which came at Aston Villa. Mathias Jensen’s absence was felt at Villa.

OUT: Josh Dasilva (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (foot), Rico Henry (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Gustavo Nunes (lower back) | QUESTIONABLE: Mathias Jensen (hamstring)

Newcastle United team news, focus

Bruno Guimaraes is coming off his best game of the season for Newcastle, the club captain assisting two goals and shining in a midfield with Sandro Tonali and Joelinton. If he can kick on, the sky is the limit for a healthy Newcastle.

OUT: Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Emil Krafth (shoulder)

Brentford vs Newcastle prediction

Will Newcastle keep the good times rolling, or drop their levels away from St. James’ Park. It feels like both teams will sense a chance at three points, and both teams could bury goals. Brentford 1-2 Newcastle United.

