How to watch Brentford vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brentford and Brighton are both seeking the strengthening of European hopes and the ends of winless runs when the Seagulls visit the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in three-straight matches, albeit against very challenging opposition. Brentford fell 2-1 at Newcastle before drawing with Chelsea and Arsenal.

As for the visitors, Brighton will have wanted much more than the two points they’ve taken from four matches. Draws with Man City and Leicester City are sandwiched around losses to Villa and Crystal Palace.

Brighton have slipped to 10th on the Premier League table, closer to the bottom half of the table than the top seven, while Brentford are five points back of the Seagulls and simply need to win this game — and a few more — to fan the flames of a run toward the Conference or Europa League.

How to watch Brentford vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (April 19)

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — West London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Fabio Carvalho (shoulder), Igor Thiago (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Hickey (thigh)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Joel Veltman (ankle), Adam Webster (thigh), Tariq Lamptey (ankle), Igor Julio (hamstring), Jason Steele (shoulder), James Milner (thigh), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Georginio Rutter (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Kaoru Mitoma (heel)

