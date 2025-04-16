 Skip navigation
MLB: New York Mets at Minnesota Twins
Mets at Twins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 16
The 2025 Masters
Rory McIlroy posts social-media video with highs and lows of Grand Slam journey
PNC Park
Pirates pledge new permanent display for commemorative bricks following public outcry

nbc_dlb_nbaokccompete_250416.jpg
Do Clippers have the 'ingredients' to upset OKC?
nbc_dlb_warriorsgrizzlies_250416.jpg
Warriors needed 'all of' Butler to beat Grizzlies
nbc_roto_mostptslalmin_250416.jpg
Will Doncic outscore Edwards in LAL-MIN series?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: New York Mets at Minnesota Twins
Mets at Twins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 16
The 2025 Masters
Rory McIlroy posts social-media video with highs and lows of Grand Slam journey
PNC Park
Pirates pledge new permanent display for commemorative bricks following public outcry

nbc_dlb_nbaokccompete_250416.jpg
Do Clippers have the 'ingredients' to upset OKC?
nbc_dlb_warriorsgrizzlies_250416.jpg
Warriors needed 'all of' Butler to beat Grizzlies
nbc_roto_mostptslalmin_250416.jpg
Will Doncic outscore Edwards in LAL-MIN series?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Brentford vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published April 16, 2025 12:49 PM

Brentford and Brighton are both seeking the strengthening of European hopes and the ends of winless runs when the Seagulls visit the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in three-straight matches, albeit against very challenging opposition. Brentford fell 2-1 at Newcastle before drawing with Chelsea and Arsenal.

WATCH – Brentford v Brighton

As for the visitors, Brighton will have wanted much more than the two points they’ve taken from four matches. Draws with Man City and Leicester City are sandwiched around losses to Villa and Crystal Palace.

Brighton have slipped to 10th on the Premier League table, closer to the bottom half of the table than the top seven, while Brentford are five points back of the Seagulls and simply need to win this game — and a few more — to fan the flames of a run toward the Conference or Europa League.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brentford vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Brentford vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (April 19)
Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — West London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Fabio Carvalho (shoulder), Igor Thiago (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Hickey (thigh)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Joel Veltman (ankle), Adam Webster (thigh), Tariq Lamptey (ankle), Igor Julio (hamstring), Jason Steele (shoulder), James Milner (thigh), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Georginio Rutter (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Kaoru Mitoma (heel)

Brentford vs Brighton prediction