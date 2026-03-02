Jurrien Timber calms down anxious Arsenal: “You have to understand the moment”

LONDON — In the 63rd minute Jurrien Timber raised his arms to the Arsenal fans to tell them to relax, then three minutes later he scored what turned out to be the winner in a big London derby victory against Chelsea.

That is exactly the kind of behavior which can define a title-winning season. If Arsenal do win the league for the first time in over 20 years, it feels like t-shirts will be made showing Timber’s gesture urging calm. Everything was under control. Just.

Arsenal’s nervy 2-1 win against Chelsea on Sunday keeps them five points ahead of Manchester City in the title race — City have a game in-hand — with nine games to go, and it feels like they’re going to have to nudge themselves over the line in this manner on many more occasions between now and the end of the season if they are going to win the title.

Timber: “Of course you feel it, especially at the end”

Speaking to reporters after the game, Timber tried to play down his gesture to the fans at a crucial moment.

“I don’t remember that moment. I think those moments can be important and crucial in the game. Just try to calm everyone down because we are still in a good position and I think we were playing well today as well. So, we deserved to win,” Timber said.

He was then asked about the anxiety in the stadium, which was palpable in the second half as Arsenal gave up big chances just after the break with the score locked at 1-1, then almost conceded an equalizer late on with Chelsea down to 10 players, but the heroics of David Raya preserved the win.

“Of course you feel it, especially at the end,” Timber explained. “I think we stopped playing a bit, which was unnecessary - especially with a man up. I think it is something we need to work on and talk about as well, because I think it happened a couple of times this season already. And especially because you put so much effort into the game, you play such a good game, especially in the first half, and you have to go up 1-0 or 2-0 already. But then things like this, they happen - especially against a good team like Chelsea - so it is definitely something we need to speak about.”

“You have to understand what happens in the moment”

Pro Soccer Talk asked Timber if winning a game in a nervy manner like that, putting themselves and the fans through the ringer, is actually a good experience for what is to come in the final weeks of the season?

“It happened as well that this season we got through it as well, when it got nervous, but also a couple of times we didn’t. It is part of the game and you have to understand what happens in the moment and the energy within the place, within the crowd, anxiety about what he was talking about [earlier question about anxiety],” Timber said. “And it is something you need to address and talk about, but I think we handled it well today. David [Raya] made a great save, some good defensive actions as well, Big Gabi. Of course, these actions you need as well within the game, within the season. They can define a season. I understand the question, though.”

The respect and togetherness at Arsenal is quite something, as Timber admitted the players spend plenty of time together off the pitch too: “We are all friends.” He also hailed David Raya as ‘amazing’ and added: “I think often he shows that he wins us games. He has a lot of magic moments. He is an amazing keeper, great character, a leader in our group and we are very happy to have him.”

Business end of the season arrives

Timber is one of the few Arsenal players who have actually won a league title before as he tasted success with Feyenoord, twice, before moving to the Gunners. Is there any advice he can give to help his teammates get over the line in the Premier League?

“It is hard, because you don’t want to act like you are the one that knows everything or that you are the wise one,” smiled Timber. “At the same time, it is so different. Every season is so different, but also the Premier League is so different compared to the Dutch league. Just trying to take the experiences as well from myself, knowing how important these last games are, but I think everyone knows it. The coach knows it really well and it is going to be exciting, but a good one.”

Timber was then asked if it now feel like it’s all about Arsenal getting the results, rather than the performances, between now and May.

“From the beginning of the season already, every performance, every three points, they count,” Timber said. “At the same time, I heard it is just nine games to go, but it feels like we are still so far off because we are playing in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup. There are so many games to play. Game by game, if we look too far ahead it becomes a bit too much. So for now, we recover and look at Brighton.”

Next up: Brighton away on Wednesday. Timber will be hoping he doesn’t have to wave his hands to the away end to tell them to relax. But given how tight this title race is and how many twists and turns remain, it’s very likely we will see Timber waving his arms up and down multiple times between now and May.