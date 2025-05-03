 Skip navigation
Top News

TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale - Day 2
Katie Ledecky breaks 800m freestyle world record to cap historic swim meet
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa basketball coach Ben McCollum agrees to 6-year contract with starting pay of $3.35M
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Storm forward Katie Lou Samuelson expected to miss 2025 season with ACL tear

Top Clips

nbc_horse_oldforesterbourbonturfclassic_250503.jpg
Spirit of St Louis wills a win in the Turf Classic
nbc_horse_simonebiles_250503.jpg
Biles still undecided on competing in LA Olympics
nbc_horse_derbycitydistaff_250503.jpg
Kopion charges to Derby City Distaff win

Watch Now

Zulu Kingdom pulls away in the American Turf

May 3, 2025 04:11 PM
Chad Brown gets another turf win with Zulu Kingdom surging late for a victory in the American Turf at Churchill Downs.

Latest Clips

nbc_horse_oldforesterbourbonturfclassic_250503.jpg
02:05
Spirit of St Louis wills a win in the Turf Classic
nbc_horse_simonebiles_250503.jpg
02:28
Biles still undecided on competing in LA Olympics
nbc_horse_derbycitydistaff_250503.jpg
01:42
Kopion charges to Derby City Distaff win
nbc_horse_carmeloanthony_250503.jpg
03:10
Anthony looks forward to joining NBA on NBC team
nbc_horse_winnersbypostposition_250503.jpg
01:14
Kornacki shares Kentucky Derby post position data
nbc_horse_alixearlebraxtonberriosv2_250503.jpg
02:38
Berrios, Earle guess Derby horse name meanings
nbc_horse_brileybaffert_250503.jpg
01:35
Briley’s path to the Kentucky Derby with Kornacki
nbc_horse_churchilldownssprint_250503.jpg
03:10
Mindframe wins thrilling Churchill Downs Stakes
nbc_pl_arsartetaint_250503.jpg
02:36
Arteta: Arsenal must use ‘anger’ from loss v. PSG
nbc_horse_1stplacefinishers_250503.jpg
01:52
Kentucky Derby pace by the numbers with Kornacki
nbc_horse_twinspiresturfsprint_250503.jpg
01:18
Think Big rallies to win Twin Spires Turf Sprint
nbc_horse_dwaynelukas_250503.jpg
03:06
Lukas: ‘Probably better now than it’s ever been’
nbc_horse_baffertdiscussion_250503.jpg
02:58
Evaluating Baffert’s ‘complicated’ legacy
nbc_pl_arsbou_250503.jpg
10:16
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Bournemouth Matchweek 35
nbc_horse_gracepotterintv_250503.jpg
01:17
Potter thrilled to sing anthem at Kentucky Derby
nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_250503.jpg
03:16
Evanilson stuns Arsenal to give Cherries 2-1 lead
nbc_horse_afternoonconditions_250503.jpg
02:10
Derby sloppy track benefits closers in the field
nbc_horse_rileygreen_250503.jpg
01:11
Green: Kentucky Derby is a ‘fancier Talladega’
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250503.jpg
01:21
Huijsen heads Bournemouth level with Arsenal
nbc_horse_patdaymile_250503.jpg
01:52
Macho Music roars to Pat Day Mile win
nbc_horse_jaysonwerthintv_250503.jpg
01:00
Werth ‘nervous as hell’ for Flying Mohawk at Derby
nbc_horse_longinesdistaffturfmile_250503.jpg
01:53
Simply In Front victorious in Distaff Turf Mile
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250503.jpg
01:30
Rice gives Arsenal 1-0 lead over Bournemouth
nbc_golf_rileyseg_250503.jpg
04:30
Riley self-reports, but eagles last to make cut
nbc_horse_knicksgostakes_250503.jpg
01:54
Liberal Arts’ outside rush wins Knicks Go Stakes
nbc_horse_mccarthy_250503.jpg
03:13
From fires to Derby, Journalism, McCarthy plow on
nbc_pl_leicestersouthhamptonv2_250503.jpg
08:10
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Southampton MWK 35
Garcia_raw.jpg
02:41
Emotions surround Garcia’s return to the Derby
nbc_horse_allowanceracev2_250503.jpg
02:09
Goal Oriented wins Race No. 3 at Churchills Downs
nbc_pl_eveips_250503.jpg
10:07
Extended HLs: Everton v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 35