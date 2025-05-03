 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues
Cam Fowler sets Blues franchise record for most points in a playoff series by a defenseman
The Masters - Round Three
Davis Riley self-reports two-stroke penalty, eagles last to make cut at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Chloe Kim
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?

Top Clips

nbc_horse_allowanceracev2_250503.jpg
Goal Oriented wins Race No. 3 at Churchills Downs
nbc_pl_hirstgoalv2_250503.jpg
Hirst heads Ipswich level at 2-2 against Everton
nbc_horse_berrylegetteintvv2_250503.jpg
Panthers’ Legette makes 151st Kentucky Derby pick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues
Cam Fowler sets Blues franchise record for most points in a playoff series by a defenseman
The Masters - Round Three
Davis Riley self-reports two-stroke penalty, eagles last to make cut at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Chloe Kim
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?

Top Clips

nbc_horse_allowanceracev2_250503.jpg
Goal Oriented wins Race No. 3 at Churchills Downs
nbc_pl_hirstgoalv2_250503.jpg
Hirst heads Ipswich level at 2-2 against Everton
nbc_horse_berrylegetteintvv2_250503.jpg
Panthers’ Legette makes 151st Kentucky Derby pick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cory Thiesse, Korey Dropkin clinch 2026 Olympic spot in mixed doubles curling

  
Published May 3, 2025 11:49 AM

Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin are the first curlers to clinch spots on the 2026 U.S. Olympic team.

Thiesse, 30, and Dropkin, 29, won the Olympic Trials in mixed doubles in February, but still had to earn an Olympic quota spot for the U.S. through international competition.

They did just that in their first of two chances — at this week’s world championship in New Brunswick, Canada.

Thiesse and Dropkin, the 2023 World champions, finished fifth at these worlds. That combined with another U.S. team’s 10th-place result from the 2024 Worlds were enough to ensure the U.S. gets a spot in the 10-team 2026 Olympic field.

“A huge relief,” Thiesse told the Grand Slam of Curling. “This has been the goal, the dream for both of us for so long, and we both worked so hard for it.”

Had Thiesse and Dropkin not qualified the spot at these worlds, they would have had one more opportunity at a last-chance qualifier in December.

They’re the third and fourth athletes to clinch a spot on the U.S. Olympic team after snowboarders Chloe Kim and Red Gerard. The U.S. team for the Milan Cortina Games will likely end up including more than 200 athletes across all sports.

Thiesse and Dropkin, whose team formed over drinks in their native Duluth, Minnesota, would each make their Olympic competition debut in 2026.

Thiesse went to the 2018 PyeongChang Games as an alternate for the women’s team but did not see game action. She was also a runner-up at the 2018 Olympic Trials (mixed doubles) and the 2022 Olympic Trials (women’s team).

Dropkin was on Olympic Trials runner-up men’s teams in 2018 and 2022, each time winning the first game of a best-of-three championship series against John Shuster-skipped teams before losing the next two.

Mixed doubles debuted at the Olympics in 2018. U.S. teams finished sixth in 2018 (Rebecca Hamilton/Matt Hamilton) and eighth in 2022 (Vicky Persinger, Chris Plys).

Olympic Trials for the women’s and men’s team events will be in November in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The winners will then go to December’s last-chance qualifier, where the last two spots will be filled in the 10-team women’s and men’s Olympic fields.

Korey Dropkin, Cory Thiesse
Cory Thiesse, Korey Dropkin almost won Olympic curling trials apart. Can they win it together?
Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin are already world champions. Now they bid to win an Olympic Trials for the first time.