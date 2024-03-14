Michael Mosiman to race with Monster Energy Star Yamaha in multi-year 250 deal

Michael Mosiman will join the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team in the 250 Supercross West division beginning with Round 11 in Seattle. The deal is for multiple years.

After completing the Supercross schedule, Mosiman will race the full Pro Motocross season with an eye toward accumulating enough points to land in the top 30 and also compete in the second SuperMotocross World Championship. Currently the top 30 is 27 points.

“I am honored to be a part of such a successful team and to be surrounded by so many driven individuals,” Mosiman said in a press release. “In my short time of getting to know the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, I have been impressed with the dedication, commitment, and passion they have for the sport and for winning. I am thrilled to be part of the organization and am looking forward to getting back to racing.

“Being off the bike and away from racing for a bit has allowed me to truly reset and return stronger both physically and mentally. I think the partnership with Star Yamaha could not have come at a better time in my career.”

Mosiman last raced in 2023 with the factory GasGas team before being sidelined by a shoulder injury following Round 2 of Pro Motocross that required surgery. Mosiman was also injured in Supercross that season and missed the second half of the season.

Prior to his injury, Mosiman scored his first 250 SX victory in San Diego in 2022. He finished a career-best of third in championship points that year and went on to land in the top-10 again in the Pro Motocross championship.

“We’re excited to have Michael join the team,” said Jensen Hendler, Star Racing 250 Team Manager. “We’ve only been working with him for a little bit, but we feel he has the speed and can battle up front. It’s not easy to jump into a season that’s already been rolling, but we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do and are looking forward to Seattle.”

Mosiman joins a packed Star Racing team that includes Jordon Smith, Haiden Deegan, Nate Thrasher, Dax Bennick, Stilez Robertson and Nick Romano.

