Ty Masterpool moves to the 250 West division to replace Levi Kitchen

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published January 15, 2025 01:58 PM

Ty Masterpool will shift from the 250 East division to the West, according to PulpMX’s Steve Matthes, beginning with Monster Energy Supercross Round 2 to replace Levi Kitchen, who withdrew from the West race on the morning of the Anaheim 1 season opener.

Initially, Kitchen and Garrett Marchbanks were set to race in the Western division with Masterpool, Cameron McAdoo, and Seth Hammaker to race in the East.

Kitchen’s last-minute decision to race in the East division would have placed four riders there.

MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Levi Kitchen on exercise bike.JPG
Levi Kitchen makes race day, Anaheim 1 decision to move to 250 East
Levi Kitchen has been feeling under the weather all week and decided to shift to the 250 East division in order to be at his best in the opener.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Drew Adams has been signed with the team to race in Supercross Futures and to be used as a replacement rider if an injury sidelines one of the Pro Circuit riders, but since Kitchen is simply shifting coasts, his services are not needed.

Missing one of nine rounds in the divisional championship will diminish Masterpool’s chances of winning the title, but this has been viewed as a learning season for the rider since he has previously contended only once in Supercross on a 250. Masterpool finished 19th in 250 West points in 2021. He was 29th in 2024 in the 450 Supercross class before moving into 250s for the outdoor season.

Masterpool had his best performances in the Pro Motocross series, where he finished fifth in 250 points and ninth in the SuperMotocross World Championship.

