Chase Sexton wins 2025 season opener in Anaheim; Jo Shimoda victorious in 250 West

ANAHEIM, California — Chase Sexton took the lead early and stretched his advantage over a pair of veterans as Ken Roczen finished second and Jason Anderson third, but the big story in both the 450 and 250 West classes was not so much who won, but who didn’t.

Jett Lawrence crashed on Lap 1 in the 450 division and fell to the very back of the pack. He survived the crash, but failed to crack the top 10 when the checkers waved. In the 250 division, Haiden Deegan also crashed early and spotted a round to Jo Shimoda and the field.

Sexton chased Lawrence for most of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season and the start of Pro Motocross. He won the outdoor title, but it was without Jett in the field in the final races , The fans noticed.

“I kind of knew where I was at coming in here,” Sexton told NBC’s Will Christien from the top of the podium. “I had good speed. I feel more like [how I was] in 2023 when I was fast but I’m a little more mature now. I could get out front and not make any mistakes.”

Before the race, Sexton told the media he would let his riding do the talking in 2025 and he spoke loudly. This was his first season-opening win.

After winning his heat race, Roczen would not be denied a podium finish.

“There was mayhem on the start,” Roczen said. " I locked bars with a couple of people.”

Anderson backed up his 2024 season-opening podium with another this season.

“That Main Event was crazy,” Anderson said. “I went into the first corner and I took almost everyone out. I don’t know how I survived. Ripped some spokes out and I could seen them on my fork.”

Jett was one of the people Anderson contacted in the first turn. Anderson had on-track run ins with both Lawrence brothers last year and this will not improve their relationship.

Cooper Webb scored the fourth position as Eli Tomac also overcame an early crash to round out the top five.

Tomac had a great start and led the field in the first lap until he hooked his front tire and went down. Sexton narrowly avoided disaster when he ran into Tomac while the rider of the No. 3 was on the ground

In the 250 division, Shimoda opened the season with a victory after leading flag-to-flag.

The Japanese rider showed steady improvement last year in each of the SuperMotocross League’s three championships, but knew that to legitimately challenge for the championship, he needed to win early. As with Sexton, this was his first opening race victory.

“This is the start I was looking for every single year,” Shimoda told Peacock’s Jason Thomas from the podium. “I think I was honestly sleeping on the gate, but we came out with a good start and put in consistent laps and never looked back.”

Shimoda crossed under the checkers nearly five seconds ahead of Julien Beaumer and 11.5 seconds over Jordon Smith. Ryder DiFrancesco finished fourth.

Jordon Smith’s third-place finish is the first podium for Factory Triumph Racing.

“I’m really happy with my riding tonight,” Smith said. “I caught a bale with my clutch and tipped over, but I was feeling really good in the Main.”

One of the biggest storylines of the night, however, was a rider who barely cracked the top five.

Deegan crashed on the opening lap and fell back to 19th. He remounted and sliced through the field to salvage as many points as possible by passing Coty Schock on the final lap.

Pre-Race

Sunny skies and highs in the 70s make today a beautiful one to kick-off the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season.

The full field of 450 riders is healthy and ready to begin with qualification next up on the schedule.

Jett Lawrence is defending the season-opener as well as the championship while dozens of riders hope to stop his domination.

NXTBets.com is favoring Lawrence by a wide margin for both the race win and the title, but anyone who has watched SuperMotocross knows there are half a dozen riders with a legitimate chance to win; Anaheim 1 always brings out the best in a racer.

Anaheim 1 Features

450s

Tomac got a great start, but he goes down on Lap 1 and gets run over by Sexton.

Anderson is the beneficiary with the lead.

On Lap 2, Jett crashes and falls all the way back to the final spot.

Up front, Sexton survived his contact with Tomac and takes the lead on Lap 3 from Anderson. Roczen, winner of his heat, moves into third.

Roczen moves into second on Lap 5. Jorge Prado in fourth and Justin Cooper round out the top five.

Jett has not made up much ground. He’s 19th on Lap 5.

Sexton begins to stretch his lead on Lap 8 as Tomac climbs back into the top 10. He’s eighth. Jett cracks the top 15 as Hunter Lawrence crashes and falls to 10th.

At the halfway point, Sexton holds a 3.5-second lead over Roczen with Anderson rounding out the podium.

Fourth-place Webb and Justin Barcia round out the top five for now.

Tomac is knocking on the top five on Lap 12. Prado falls to seventh and then crashes on Lap 14.

With two minutes on the clock, Sexton is consistently posting the fastest laps.

On Lap 16, Jett moves up to 12th and is about to battle Hunter.

Sexton holds on for the victory,

250s

Shimoda gets the jump.

Deegan crashes on the first lap and falls back to 19th. He overcame several poor starts in Motocross last year, but the Supercross features are much shorter.

Beaumer in second and third-place Garrett Marchbanks look to capitalize on Deegan’s misfortune.

Deegan moves up to 10th on Lap 4.

Smith took a peek at third, but clips a Tuff Blox and falls back to sixth on Lap 5.

Deegan picks up two points on Lap 6 by moving into eighth.

Marchbanks was riding in a podium position for most of the first half of the race, but he goes down and drops to eighth. Deegan is sniffing a top-five on Lap 10.

White flag waves over Shimoda, Julien Beaumer and Jordon Smith in first through third.

Deegan can see fifth-place Schock, but does he have enough time to get a top-five? He does and muscles Schock out of the position.

Anaheim 1 Last Chance Qualifiers

450s

Fredrik Noren leads Lap 1 as he looks to make the season opener.

Dylan Ferrandis gets pushed wide by Ryan Breece and falls out of a transfer position. His loss is Stewart’s gain, however.

Noren holds on for the victory with Stewart moving up to second on the final lap.

Breece retains third as Mitchell Harrison passes Kevin Moranz on the final lap for the last transfer spot.

Colt Nichols (sixth) and Ferrandis (20th) will not make the Feature.

250s

Four riders will advance from the 250 West LCQ.

Gavin Towers earns the holeshot but Parker Ross has the early lead.

Towers made the pass on Ross with time running off the clock and holds on for the win.

Ross finished second with Avery Long in third and TJ Albright rounding out the transfer positions.

Anaheim 1 Heats

450 Heat 1

Cooper gets the jump off the gate, but Roczen leads Lap 1.

There was a snarl at the start and Jett ended the first lap in 11th after tangling with Webb. He climbs to ninth and in a transfer position by Lap 2.

With time running off the clock, Anderson gets around Cooper for second.

Webb crosses under the checkers in fourth and Jett made his way back to fifth. Jett will not have the best gate pick, but that should not matter for the defending champion.

In sixth, Justin Hill advances to the feature ahead of Benny Bloss (seventh), Shane McElrath (eighth) and Mitchell Oldenburg (ninth).

450 Heat 2

Sexton gets the jump over Spanish native Prado.

Stewart had the third-place spot early, but he crashes on Lap 2 moving Hunter up a position.

Stewart is slow to rise and is helped to the medical cart two laps later.

With time running off the clock, Sexton has a 5.8-second lead over Prado. Justin Barcia moved into third.

Hunter and Tomac put on a show but Hunter holds onto the spot. Tomac finishes fifth.

Aaron Plessinger (sixth), Joey Savatgy (seventh), Vince Friese (eighth) and Kyle Chisholm (ninth) will also advance directly to the Main.

250 Heat 1

Deegan grabs the lead early, but was pressured by Cole Davies in the early laps.

With a minute on the clock, Deegan has built a six-second lead over Davies. Hunter Yoder, Shimoda, and Stilez Robertson round out the top five.

The battle for the transfer position is between Noah Viney in ninth and Dylan Walsh in 10th.

Deegan wins Heat 1 by seven seconds over Davies.

Yoder takes the last spot on the podium in third.

Fourth-place Shimoda and Marchbanks round out the top five.

Also transferring directly into the Main are sixth through ninth: Robertson, Max Miller, Viney, and Schock, who grabbed the final spot on the last lap.

250 Heat 2

Smith gets the jump on the fastest qualifier Beaumer. DiFrancesco settles into third.

Lux Turner in fourth and Cole Thompson are mixing it up in the top five. These riders aren’t always at the front of the pack with one minute on the clock.

With time running off the clock, Beaumer takes the lead from Smith.

Beaumer wins over Smith with DiFrancesco in third.

Thompson and Turner hold onto their top-fives

Coming back from injury, Michael Mosiman heads to the night show after finishing sixth.

Seventh-place Jett Reynolds, eighth-place Josh Varize, and Anthony Bourdon also avoid the LCQ.

Anaheim 1 Qualification

450s

Tomac (1:04.043) posts the fastest speed in the fist qualification session by .235 seconds over Jett.

Sexton settled into third, .409 seconds behind the leader.

Fourth-place Anderson and Cooper round out the top five.

In Qualification 2, Tomac tops the board again with a time of 1:03.120. He’s .253 seconds faster than Lawrence this time around.

Sexton is close behind with a tenth of a second gap in third.

Fourth-place Anderson and Hunter round out the top five. This is a significant leap up the chart for Lawrence, who was 14th in Q1.

250s

Several riders crash during the first Qualification session, including Shimoda in Group A.

But it’s Deegan who posts the fastest lap in the first session with a lap of 1:06:.077 ahead of Beaumer (1:06.189), Garrett Marchbanks and Michael Mosiman round out the top five.

Beaumer improves his position in Qualification 2 and jumps to the top of the board with a time of 1:04.669, which is .127 seconds faster than Deegan.

DiFrancesco is also within a second of the leaders in third.

Fourth-place Shimoda and Jordon Smith round out the top five.

Anaheim 1 Free Practice

The 450 riders take to the track for the first time today with Sexton setting the pace with a lap of 1:05.467, which is 0.773 seconds faster than Tomac.

Jett landed third on the chart with an almost identical time to Tomac.

Fourth-place Anderson and Cooper Webb round out the top five.

Prado is taking a moment to find his Supercross rhythm and lands 17th on the chart.

Free Practice is underway and Haiden Deegan made a statement by posting a lap that was 1.27 seconds faster than Shimoda.

Beaumer in third, DiFrancesco in fourth, and Smith round out the top five.

In his first race back after missing most of 2024 to injury, Mosiman landed sixth on the chart.

Levi Kitchen attempted to ride Free Practice despite battling flu-like symptoms. He was well down the order.

