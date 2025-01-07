SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 4, RJ Hampshire is set to defend 250 West title

Winning a 250 divisional championship can be a double-edged sword. As the 2024 250 West Championship, he has one season to defend his title and will be forced to advance into the 450 division but that is precisely how he envisioned his career path.

Still, the 2024 season was not as smooth as Hampshire would have liked.

It got off to a strong start with his victory in the season-opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, last January but the next two rounds were sloppy. Muddy conditions in Round 2 in San Francisco and Round 3 in San Diego threw the field a curveball. Hampshire finished 10th and sixth in those two races and left Round 3 sitting fourth in the standings.

With the exception of Jordon Smith, who swept the podium in the first three rounds, nearly everyone was caught with at least one mediocre result. Second-place Levi Kitchen was only one position ahead of Hampshire at San Diego and Garrett Marchbanks finished seventh in the first Anaheim race. The difference would come down to who could rebound best.

Hampshire took a deep breath and headed back up Interstate 5 for the second Anaheim round and never looked back. He finished second in that round and won his first race of the season in Glendale, Arizona, the following week. For the remainder of 2024, Hampshire would not finish worse than fourth in a 250 West race and when he won the Nashville, Tennessee, East/West Showdown, he took a slim two-point lead over Kitchen.

Kitchen seemed to be the rider to beat entering Nashville. In the four rounds prior to that race, he won three times and finished second once. Supercross is hard to predict, however, and a crash in Tennessee relegated Kitchen to 14th. The two riders finished near one another in the final two races, but Hampshire scored two podium finishes to Kitchen’s one and took the title by five points.

SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 6, Jordon Smith seeks early-season momentum in the stadium series For most of his career Jordon Smith has been his best in Supercross and he needs to replicate that success in 2025.

Hampshire was riding high, but anyone who watches Motocross knows that what goes up has to come down. Hampshire’s season literally came crashing down before the outdoor season began. He suffered a heavy crash on Press Day ahead of the season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California and missed nearly the entire season.

Along with Eli Tomac in the 450 division, Hampshire returned to action with two rounds remaining at Budds Creek MX Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland. Hampshire knocked the rust off and earned a ninth-place finish. He stood on the podium with a third-place in the season finale at Ironman Raceway but he would fail to carry that momentum forward.

Seeded sixth in the SuperMotocross World Championship, Hampshire was apparently still feeling the effects of his injury. He finished ninth in the first playoff race and crashed in Round 2 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Hampshire was unable to mount up for the series finale the following week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Despite the regular season injuries, Hampshire’s career trajectory is still on track. He will defend his 250 title and has a pathway marked out for the 450 division in 2026.

There are two wildcards in the deck, however. Hampshire suffered a wrist injury during the offseason that kept him off the bike until a few days before Supercross Media Days, which were just little more than one month ago. There are also questions about the financial health of the KTM Group, of which Husqvarna is part.

After finishing second in the 250 division in 2023 and winning last year, Hampshire is capable of putting those distractions out of mind and will resume his place at the front of the pack.

2024 Statistics

Feature starts: 13

Average feature finish: 4.79

Wins: 3

Podiums: 8

Top-fives: 9

Top-10s: 13

Best finish: Won (Anaheim 1, Glendale, Nashville SX)

Won 250 West Championship

SMX Standings/payout: 16th/$9,000

