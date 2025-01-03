SuperMotocross announces partnership to initiate sports betting

The SuperMotocross League has partnered with ALT Sports Data to offer sports betting in states where it is legal.

Fans will be able to place bets during the entire SuperMotocross League schedule, including Monster Energy Supercross, Pro Motocross, and SuperMotocross World Championship races.

This marks the series’ first entry into the legal sports space.

ALT Sports Data is the leading provider of exclusive, official trading and consumer data for the action and alternative sports betting industry. As such, they provide raw data that is converted into betting lines and for use in prop bets.

“Our official entry into the ever-expanding sports betting space has long been in the works and is a necessary next step in the growth process of the SMX World Championship Series,” said Dave Prater, Vice President of Supercross for Feld Motor Sports, Inc. in a news release “We are very excited to join forces with ALT Sports Data and look forward to utilizing their knowledge and experience to help elevate the opportunities fans have to engage with the sport.”

With ALT Sports Data’s digital platform, NXTbets, the SuperMotocross League will provide a betting experience that offers real-time statistics, odds, and insight, which will provide fans with insight into what is happening on the track.

“At ALT Sports Data, we are focused on building smarter and more dynamic arenas of fan engagement and innovation,” said Todd Ballard, Co-Founder and CMO of ALT Sports Data. “As the official sports betting data partner to the SMX League, we are thrilled to empower their massive and passionate global audience to have a stake in the outcome of SMX World Championship Series events.

“As one of the most exciting and engaging sports on the planet, the implementation of legal sports betting will further elevate the sport and its riders to a new level of fandom, and this is one I personally couldn’t be more excited about.”

To ensure the integrity of SMX sports’ betting, the SuperMotocross League and ALT Sports Data utilize the services of Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360) to insure the highest standards of data accuracy and security. The SMX League will leverage IC360’s cutting-edge integrity monitoring dashboard technology, which provides a real-time alerting system for suspicious wagering activity. Additionally, the league will utilize ProhiBet, IC360’s advanced prohibited bettor solution designed to prevent betting activities that violate regulatory compliance standards.

In addition to SuperMotocross, NXTbets provides data for Formula 1, dirt track auto racing (USAC), road course motorcycle racing (MotoGP and MotoAmerica), the NHRA, and Nitrocross.

