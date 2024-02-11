Ken Roczen wins Glendale 450s for first of 2024, RJ Hampshire is first repeat 250 class winner

Ken Roczen grabbed the early lead at State Farm Stadium and rode away from the field to score his first win of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season. He becomes the fifth winner in the first six rounds of a season marked by parity.

“It’s really hard to put into words,” Roczen told NBC Sports’ Will Christien. “I don’t win that much anymore. I haven’t won much in recent years so I take these moments in so much.”

Jason Anderson a strong run in second with Jett Lawrence taking the final spot on the podium.

Eli Tomac in fourth and Hunter Lawrence round out the top five. This is the first top-five in Hunters’ 450 career.

RJ Hampshire became the first repeat winner in the 250 class with a great start and a little help from a red cross flag that waved between him and the battle for second.

“It was a really tough day,” Hampshire told NBC Sports’ Jason Thomas. “I had that case in the first practice. That hurt me quite a bit. I’m getting up there in age; it goes by so fast. I executed when I needed to in the Main event. Got a decent start - made those passes pretty quick. I rode my own race. I knew something happened int he back but I had that gap and managed it from there.”

In the early laps, Levi Kitchen and Jordon Smith swapped the lead multiple times over the course of a couple of laps with Hampshire in tow. But as the two riders who entered Round 6 at Glendale worried one another, Hampshire pounced to take the lead.

On Lap 2, Smith elbowed Kitchen out of his way. Kitchen responded with a pass in one of the rhythm sections and then Smith moved around him again. This time Hampshire was in tow.

A couple of laps later, Smith tipped over and handed the lead to Hampshire. Hampshire built his lead to six seconds in the middle stages when Kitchen slowed for a red cross flag following a crash by Ryder DiFrancesco.

As Kitchen slowed for the red flag lights, Smith did not see the same caution and jumped wide, crashing a second time and falling to seventh. Smith rebounded to finish fourth but Kitchen walked out of State Farm Stadium with sole possession of the red plate.

In third, Jo Shimoda earned his first podium of the season.

“We’ve been working hard in the week with the team but the results sometime are not showing,” Shimoda said. “In the Main event, it kind of got gifted somewhat but it was some kind of way to start my groove again.”

