Live Supercross Round 5 coverage from Detroit: Jett Lawrence fastest in Qualification 1

Weather will not be a factor indoors at Ford Field in Detroit and the racing action will be hot.

Tune in now for Race Day Live coverage of qualification.

Qualification

The 450 class is first on the track and Jett Lawrence (43.190 seconds) is looking to redeem his season. He leads Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb,

Chase Sexton starts the session at the top of the board with Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac following.

Catch up on the latest news in the SuperMotocross World Championship as on track activity leads us to the evening program.

