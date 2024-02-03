 Skip navigation
SX Rd 5 Detroit Jalek Swoll Evan Ferry Press Day pose.jpg
British Manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles to debut in the heart of American Motors
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Gulfstream Park
Fierceness Back on the Track at The Holy Bull Stakes Today
  • John Furlong
    ,
  • John Furlong
    ,
Winter Vinecki wins aerials World Cup on tiebreaker
Winter Vinecki wins aerials World Cup on tiebreaker

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evetotehl_240304.jpg
Extended HLs: Everton v. Tottenham Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_evertonsecondgoal_240203.jpg
Branthwaite makes it 2-2 for Everton v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_totsecondgoal_240304.jpg
Richarlison’s brace puts Spurs in front v. Everton

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
SX Rd 5 Detroit Jalek Swoll Evan Ferry Press Day pose.jpg
British Manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles to debut in the heart of American Motors
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Gulfstream Park
Fierceness Back on the Track at The Holy Bull Stakes Today
  • John Furlong
    ,
  • John Furlong
    ,
Winter Vinecki wins aerials World Cup on tiebreaker
Winter Vinecki wins aerials World Cup on tiebreaker

nbc_pl_evetotehl_240304.jpg
Extended HLs: Everton v. Tottenham Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_evertonsecondgoal_240203.jpg
Branthwaite makes it 2-2 for Everton v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_totsecondgoal_240304.jpg
Richarlison’s brace puts Spurs in front v. Everton

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Live Supercross Round 5 coverage from Detroit: Jett Lawrence fastest in Qualification 1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 3, 2024 09:58 AM

Weather will not be a factor indoors at Ford Field in Detroit and the racing action will be hot.

Tune in now for Race Day Live coverage of qualification.

Qualification

The 450 class is first on the track and Jett Lawrence (43.190 seconds) is looking to redeem his season. He leads Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb,

Chase Sexton starts the session at the top of the board with Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac following.

Catch up on the latest news in the SuperMotocross World Championship as on track activity leads us to the evening program.

Jalek Swoll, Evan Ferry debut Triumph at Detroit
Adam Cianciarulo out on week-to-week basis
Detroit by the Numbers
Power Rankings after Anaheim 2
Aaron Plessinger returns triumphantly to Detroit
Cooper Webb, Levi Kitchen keep unique win streak alive
Garrett Marchbanks sizzles in the mud
Jason Anderson, Jett Lawrence fined for SD altercation
Aaron Plessinger earns first 450 win
Hunter Lawrence’s season begins now
Chase Sexton leads start to finish in SF, breaks Jett’s dominance