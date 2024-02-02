Adam Cianciarulo out of Supercross on week-to-week basis

Adam Cianciarulo will miss Round 5 of the Monster Energy Supercross season at Ford Field in Detroit with a broken finger and the date of his return is uncertain.

“Update for you guys: Got an MRI on Monday and confirmed what I thought I already knew; I broke my fourth metacarpal here on my left hand from Anaheim 1" Cianciarulo said in an Instagram post. “It was actually a good thing we had a couple of mud races at San Francisco and San Diego. On a dry track, high speed, I wasn’t able to do it this past weekend.

“I will not be racing in Detroit. Doctor’s orders right now: it’s kind of a week-by-week basis. We got really lucky that it didn’t displace. Other than that, life is good. We’re chilling and training. Be back real soon. You guys enjoy the racing this weekend.”

Cianciarulo’s season got off to a slow start with a 12th-place finish in the season opener. He was able to race in the next two rounds because of the slower conditions on a muddy track, but still finished outside the top five with an eighth in San Francisco and a 13th in San Diego.

Last week, Cianciarulo attempted to make Anaheim 2 but was slowed by the injury and did not post a fast enough qualification time to advance directly into the night show’s three features. He chose not to race in the Last Chance Qualifier before getting an MRI earlier this week.

