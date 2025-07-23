 Skip navigation
Emma Raducanu defeats Marta Kostyuk at the DC Open and will face Naomi Osaka next

  
Published July 22, 2025 08:54 PM
Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 - Day 2

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: Emma Raducanu serves to Marta Kostyuk (not pictured) during a women’s singles match on day 2 of the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on July 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Emma Raducanu handed No. 7 seed Marta Kostyuk a sixth consecutive loss Tuesday, defeating her 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the DC Open to prolong a slide that now has lasted more than two months.

This was the fifth tournament in a row where Kostyuk exited in the first round; she also lost in the fourth round at Rome, starting the current rut. She hasn’t won a match since May 11 in Rome.

The 46th-ranked Raducanu, who won the 2021 U.S. Open, will face four-time major champion Naomi Osaka next. Osaka was a 6-2, 7-5 winner against Yulia Putintseva.

In men’s action at the hard-court tournament, Cam Norrie eliminated No. 2 seed Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, keeping the Italian without a win since he got injured last month at the French Open and needed to quit playing in the semifinals. Musetti lost in the first round at Wimbledon, a year after reaching the semifinals there.

Holger Rune, who was seeded third in Washington, withdrew before his match Tuesday because of a back injury.

Venus Williams was scheduled to play her first singles match in more than a year Tuesday night against Peyton Stearns. The 45-year-old Williams won in doubles at the DC Open on Monday.