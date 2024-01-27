Live Supercross Round 4 Coverage from Anaheim

Round 4 of the Monster Energy Supercross season is underway at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California as fans watch to see if there will be a fourth different winner in 2024.

Qualification

Malcolm Stewart takes the top spot in Qualification 1, Group A with rookie Justin Cooper holding down the second position. Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson round out the top five.

Eighteen riders will go directly into the night show based off their fastest qualification lap and currently Adam Cianciarulo, Shane McElrath and Fredrik Noren are outside that mark.

In 250 Qualification 1, Group A RJ Hampshire looks to rebound from two bad showings in the mud. He has the fastest lap early with Levi Kitchen and Jo Shimoda rounding out the top three. Jordon Smith is fourth with Nate Thrasher fifth.

