Top News

ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Salt Lake City
Jordan Stolz breaks 1000m speed skating world record
Ras Al Khaimah Championship - Day Three
Olesen leads by four after 63 at Ras Al Khaimah
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
Rolex 24 at Daytona updates: Scott Dixon leading in No. 01 Cadillac after Hour 2

Live Supercross Round 4 Coverage from Anaheim

Published January 27, 2024 03:59 PM

Round 4 of the Monster Energy Supercross season is underway at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California as fans watch to see if there will be a fourth different winner in 2024.

Qualification

Malcolm Stewart takes the top spot in Qualification 1, Group A with rookie Justin Cooper holding down the second position. Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson round out the top five.

Eighteen riders will go directly into the night show based off their fastest qualification lap and currently Adam Cianciarulo, Shane McElrath and Fredrik Noren are outside that mark.

In 250 Qualification 1, Group A RJ Hampshire looks to rebound from two bad showings in the mud. He has the fastest lap early with Levi Kitchen and Jo Shimoda rounding out the top three. Jordon Smith is fourth with Nate Thrasher fifth.

