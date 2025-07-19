 Skip navigation
Sexton Hangtown practice crash
Chase Sexton beats Jett Lawrence in the 2025 Washougal 450 National
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros
White Sox place All-Star rookie right-hander Shane Smith on IL with sprained ankle
MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Haiden Deegan 01.jpg
Haiden Deegan wins Washougal 250 Moto 1 over Jo Shimoda
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_moto_washougal_tomacintv_250719.jpg
‘Huge gains’ for Tomac at Washougal
nbc_moto_washougal_jlawrenceintv_250719.jpg
Jett after loss: Washougal ‘just isn’t my track’
nbc_moto_washougal_sextonintv_250719.jpg
Sexton: ‘Feels really good’ to win Washougal

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Washougal 250 Moto 2 LIVE Updates: Jo Shimoda leads late, Haiden Deegan third

  • By
  Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published July 19, 2025 06:38 PM

Haiden Deegan survived an on-track incident with Ryder DiFrancesco before winning Moto 1 of the Washougal (Washington) National.

MX 2025 Rd 08 Washougal Chase Sexton 01.jpg
Chase Sexton wins Washougal 450 Moto 1, Jett Lawrence third
Chase Sexton withstood heavy pressure from Jett Lawrence in the first half of the race.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

  • Haiden Deegan won Moto 1 over Jo Shimoda.
  • Seth Hammaker won the holeshot
  • In sixth, Deegan has a difficult time with Drew Adams.
  • Deegan moved into the top five on Lap 3.
  • Deegan passed Ryder DiFrancesco for fourth on Lap 5.
  • Mikkel Haarup crashed from third on Lap 8.
  • Deegan moved into a podium position.
MX 2025 Rd 08 Washougal Garrett Marchbanks 01.jpg
2025 Washougal Motocross 250 Qualification: Garrett Marchbanks sets fast time
Garrett Marchbanks earned his fourth top-five last week in Spring Creek and hopes to challenge for a podium in Washougal.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

In Race Notes

Jalek Swoll did not line up for Moto 2 after crashing out of the lead on Lap 1 of Moto 1.

Seth Hammaker earned the holeshot, but Jo Shimoda took the lead on Lap 1. If he wins this moto, he wins the overall despite anything Deegan does.

But Deegan got a poor start and ended Lap 1 outside the top five.

The battle for the top five is not an easy one for Deegan as hungry Drew Adams held him off for the first three laps.

Shimoda leads Deegan by 11 seconds with eight minutes off the clock.

Deegan rides off course on Lap 3, but recovers and takes fifth from Adams.

The top five on Lap 4 are Shimoda, Hammaker (second), Mikkel Haarup (third), Ryder DiFrancesco (fourth) and Deegan (fifth).

Garrett Marchbanks battled with Deegan for fifth on Lap 5, but Deegan finds more speed.

That pushed Deegan forward to DiFrancesco in a contest for fourth.

Deegan took fourth from DiFrancesco on Lap 7, bringing Marchbanks to fifth.

Mikkel Haarup crashed on Lap 8, dropping from third to seventh.

That moved Deegan into third.

Haarup’s crash also moved Marchbanks into an overall podium spot. This would be his first in the 250 class.

On Lap 12, Deegan closes to within one second to Hammaker. Shimoda is 21 seconds ahead in the lead.

MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Haiden Deegan 01.jpg
Haiden Deegan wins Washougal 250 Moto 1 over Jo Shimoda
Jalek Swoll and Ryder DiFrancesco crashed while leading.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

