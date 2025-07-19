2025 Washougal 250 Moto 2 LIVE Updates: Jo Shimoda leads late, Haiden Deegan third

Haiden Deegan survived an on-track incident with Ryder DiFrancesco before winning Moto 1 of the Washougal (Washington) National.

Chase Sexton wins Washougal 450 Moto 1, Jett Lawrence third Chase Sexton withstood heavy pressure from Jett Lawrence in the first half of the race.

Haiden Deegan won Moto 1 over Jo Shimoda.

Seth Hammaker won the holeshot

In sixth, Deegan has a difficult time with Drew Adams.

Deegan moved into the top five on Lap 3.

Deegan passed Ryder DiFrancesco for fourth on Lap 5.

Mikkel Haarup crashed from third on Lap 8.

Deegan moved into a podium position.

2025 Washougal Motocross 250 Qualification: Garrett Marchbanks sets fast time Garrett Marchbanks earned his fourth top-five last week in Spring Creek and hopes to challenge for a podium in Washougal.

In Race Notes

Jalek Swoll did not line up for Moto 2 after crashing out of the lead on Lap 1 of Moto 1.

Seth Hammaker earned the holeshot, but Jo Shimoda took the lead on Lap 1. If he wins this moto, he wins the overall despite anything Deegan does.

But Deegan got a poor start and ended Lap 1 outside the top five.

The battle for the top five is not an easy one for Deegan as hungry Drew Adams held him off for the first three laps.

Shimoda leads Deegan by 11 seconds with eight minutes off the clock.

Deegan rides off course on Lap 3, but recovers and takes fifth from Adams.

The top five on Lap 4 are Shimoda, Hammaker (second), Mikkel Haarup (third), Ryder DiFrancesco (fourth) and Deegan (fifth).

Garrett Marchbanks battled with Deegan for fifth on Lap 5, but Deegan finds more speed.

That pushed Deegan forward to DiFrancesco in a contest for fourth.

Deegan took fourth from DiFrancesco on Lap 7, bringing Marchbanks to fifth.

Mikkel Haarup crashed on Lap 8, dropping from third to seventh.

That moved Deegan into third.

Haarup’s crash also moved Marchbanks into an overall podium spot. This would be his first in the 250 class.

On Lap 12, Deegan closes to within one second to Hammaker. Shimoda is 21 seconds ahead in the lead.

