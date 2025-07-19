 Skip navigation
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros
White Sox place All-Star rookie right-hander Shane Smith on IL with sprained ankle
MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Haiden Deegan 01.jpg
Haiden Deegan wins Washougal 250 Moto 1 over Jo Shimoda
The 153rd Open - Day Three_LargeImage_m368958.jpg
Scottie Scheffler on verge of another major with four-shot lead at The Open

Scottie showing his course management is peerless
Scottie showing his course management is peerless
Wagner whiffs Scheffler chip, overshoots green
Wagner whiffs Scheffler chip, overshoots green
Excited for final pairing, Li focused on his game
Excited for final pairing, Li focused on his game

2025 Washougal 450 Moto 2 LIVE Updates: Jett Lawrence leads Chase Sexton as red flag waves

  Dan Beaver,
Published July 19, 2025 05:20 PM

Chase Sexton won Moto 1 of the Washougal National ahead of Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence. These three riders have the best shot to win the overall.

MX 2025 Rd 08 Washougal Chase Sexton 01.jpg
Chase Sexton wins Washougal 450 Moto 1, Jett Lawrence third
Chase Sexton withstood heavy pressure from Jett Lawrence in the first half of the race.
  • Chase Sexton won Moto 1 ahead of Eli Tomac.
  • Hunter Lawrence earned the holeshot over Jett Lawrence.
  • Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac are third and fourth on Lap 1.
  • Sexton and Hunter swap second on Lap 3, which resolves to Hunter.
MX 2025 Rd 08 Washougal Jett Lawrence 02.jpg
2025 Washougal Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence sweeps sessions
Chase Sexton cut into Jett Lawrence’s advantage in the second qualification session, lowering it from more than 1.5 seconds to a little more than one second.
Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac entered Moto 2 with their fate in their hands. If either win Moto 2, they will have the overall victory, but Jett Lawrence still challenged after finishing third.

Hunter Lawrence grabbed the holeshot over his brother, Jett Lawrence, but Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac remain in contention in third and fourth, respectively.

With a bruised shoulder, Justin Cooper rounded out the top five at the conclusion of Lap 1.

Sexton gets aggressive with Jett on Lap 2 and nearly crashes in the battle for second. That woke Jett up.

The top four ended Lap 2 a mere 1.7 seconds apart.

On Lap 3, Jett took the lead from Hunter.

Hunter and Sexton swapped the lead multiple times on Lap 3. Hunter won that battle and lost the position one lap later.

Haiden Deegan wins Washougal Moto 1 over Jo Shimoda
Chase Sexton wins Washougal Moto 1, Jett Lawrence third
Washougal 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification
Jason Anderson out for remainder of 2025 SMX season
Washougal Preview | Betting Guide
Tom Vialle to skip Washougal
Aaron Plessinger to miss Washougal for illness
Julien Beaumer sits out two rounds to heal from High Point crash