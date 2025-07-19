2025 Washougal 450 Moto 2 LIVE Updates: Jett Lawrence leads Chase Sexton as red flag waves

Chase Sexton won Moto 1 of the Washougal National ahead of Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence. These three riders have the best shot to win the overall.

Hunter Lawrence earned the holeshot over Jett Lawrence.

Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac are third and fourth on Lap 1.

Sexton and Hunter swap second on Lap 3, which resolves to Hunter.



2025 Washougal Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence sweeps sessions Chase Sexton cut into Jett Lawrence’s advantage in the second qualification session, lowering it from more than 1.5 seconds to a little more than one second.

Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac entered Moto 2 with their fate in their hands. If either win Moto 2, they will have the overall victory, but Jett Lawrence still challenged after finishing third.

Hunter Lawrence grabbed the holeshot over his brother, Jett Lawrence, but Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac remain in contention in third and fourth, respectively.

With a bruised shoulder, Justin Cooper rounded out the top five at the conclusion of Lap 1.

Sexton gets aggressive with Jett on Lap 2 and nearly crashes in the battle for second. That woke Jett up.

The top four ended Lap 2 a mere 1.7 seconds apart.

On Lap 3, Jett took the lead from Hunter.

Hunter and Sexton swapped the lead multiple times on Lap 3. Hunter won that battle and lost the position one lap later.

