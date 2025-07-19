Chase Sexton wins Washougal Moto 1, Jett Lawrence finishes third

Chase Sexton took the early lead of the first moto of the Washougal (Washington) National and held the position until the checkers for his first win of the 2025 season.

Sexton became the rare rider capable of holding off a charge by Jett Lawrence in the first half of the race, but when Jett lost his front wheel in a turn and hit the ground, he fell to third after Eli Tomac got around the championship leader.

Jett pressured Tomac, in the final laps but the veteran held the Young Gun at bay. The importance of the position is that the second-place rider holds his fate in his hands entering the second moto while the third-place rider needs the Moto 1 winner to make a small mistake in the second race.

RJ Hampshire finished 33 seconds off the pace in fourth.

Hunter Lawrence finished off the podium for the first time in the past four rounds, but maintained his top-five streak by finishing fifth.

Jorge Prado earned the holeshot.

Chase Sexton took the lead from Prado on Lap 1 with Jett Lawrence in second.

On Lap 4, Jett closed the gap to 0.297 seconds behind Sexton.

Sexton and Jett were side-by-side crossing under the Lap 5 flag.

Jett fell while chasing Sexton, handing second to Tomac.

Hunter Lawrence moved up to fifth on Lap 11.

2025 Washougal Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence sweeps sessions Chase Sexton cut into Jett Lawrence’s advantage in the second qualification session, lowering it from more than 1.5 seconds to a little more than one second.

In Race Notes

Prado earned the holeshot, but Sexton took the lead, and Jett Lawrence moved into second on the opening lap.

Eli Tomac followed Jett through and slotted into third.

RJ Hampshire rounded out the top five on Lap 2.

At the start of Lap 3, Sexton’s lead was 1.8 seconds, but Jett found his rhythm and cut a little time off before its conclusion to 1.7.

With 18 minutes on the clock, Sexton and Lawrence battled for the lead. Tomac was 3.7 seconds behind in third with Hampshire and Justin Cooper rounding out the top five.

Sexton’s A-game is what Jett needed in 2025 to further to sharpen his skill.

Jett fell while chasing Sexton, losing nine seconds. Tomac took over second and trailed by 6.6 seconds with Jett three seconds further back.

Jett’s advantage over fourth-place was 7.7 seconds with eight minutes remaining on the clock, and a podium in Moto 1 leaves the overall victory in play.

Tomac lost pace in traffic on Lap 10, which allowed Jett to close the gap to under two seconds for the runner-up position. This is important for the overall since the second-place rider holds his own fate in his hands due to the tiebreaking procedure.

