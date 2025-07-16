Tom Vialle to skip Pro Motocross Washougal National, joining Aaron Plessinger and Julien Beaumer

Red Bull KTM announced Tom Vialle will skip Round 8 of the 2025 Pro Motocross season in Washougal, Washington, following a crash in the Spring Creek National that left him unable to ride with soreness in his knee and shoulder.

“It’s definitely unfortunate to announce that Tom Vialle will be sitting out this weekend’s race,” said Ian Harrison, Team Manager, in a news release. “It’s a long and demanding season for our riders, and we’ve been extremely fortunate up to this point to have had a full roster through the majority of Supercross and Pro Motocross.

“Of course, we love seeing our entire team out on the track representing the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing program, but our riders’ health and safety always come first. We fully support Tom’s decision to take the weekend off so he can focus on finishing the season strong and continuing to fight for podiums.”

Vialle crashed on Lap 1 of Moto 2 in Spring Creek, was slow to rise, and failed to mount up for the second race. He was scored 14th overall on the strength of his sixth-place finish. He was also outside the top 10 in the previous round at RedBud with a 13th-place overall result.

Aaron Plessinger to miss Washougal National for illness Aaron Plessinger has been battling an undisclosed illness for the past two rounds and will sit out the Washougal National.

The Red Bull team has been plagued by injury in 2025, with all four of their riders affected.

The announcement came one day after the team announced 450 class rider Aaron Plessinger would also skip the round due to illness.

Earlier this month, Red Bull announced that Julien Beaumer would sit out Spring Creek and Washougal to heal from an injured wrist, which will leave only Chase Sexton to represent the team in Washington this weekend.

Sexton missed Rounds 2 through 5, returning two weeks ago for the RedBud National in Buchanan, Michigan.

As with Plessinger and Beaumer, Vialle will take advantage of two off weeks following Washougal in order to be at his best for the final three rounds of the season, which begins with the Ironman National on August 9.

Julien Beaumer to sit out Spring Creek and Washougal to heal from High Point crash Julien Beaumer struggled in the two rounds since his High Point crash, finishing 21st at Southwick and 16th at RedBud.

