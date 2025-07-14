Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Spring Creek: Jett and Hunter Lawrence create separation

Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence separated from the pack in Round 7 of the Pro Motocross season, Round 24 of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota. They split the motos and earned 47 points each, with the tiebreaker going to Jett. The Australian phenom has now won 21 of 22 Nationals he’s entered and is well on his way to earning a second perfect season.

For the second consecutive week, Jett created his own difficulty by crashing early in Moto 1. Unlike RedBud one week earlier, Jett was unable to ride all the way to the front of the pack, but he easily outpaced everyone except his brother, Hunter.

In the first race, Jett was 10th at the conclusion of Lap 1, climbed to sixth on Lap 4, and then posted his fastest lap of the moto and passed three riders that time around to assume the final podium position. Jett won the following moto and scored the overall win via the tiebreaker.

Hunter earned his Moto 1 win. Jett closed to within six seconds of him in the middle stage of the race before Hunter found additional speed and pulled away to a 15-second advantage in the closing laps. Jett credited his brother for simply being faster. Hunter kept Jett in sight for most of the second moto, but faded toward the end and finished nine seconds behind. Still, that was nearly 40 seconds ahead of the remainder of the field.

Chase Sexton rode at his own pace for both motos and finished third. Having only recently come back from an extended illness, he admits that he is not 100 percent, but wanted to protect his position in the SMX standings to get the best possible seed. He earned 40 points for finishing third in both motos and is currently 21 points behind third-place Aaron Plessinger, who was shut out of Spring Creek due to illness.

RJ Hampshire also made the math simple in Spring Creek. He finished fourth in both motos to score fourth overall. He has finished in the top five in four of the last six motos and is poised to challenge for podiums.

Justin Barcia may well have been the greatest surprise of the weekend with his fifth-place overall finish. He got there with consistency and a sweep of the top 10. Barcia finished eighth in Moto 1 and seventh in Moto 2, earned 29 points for his showing, and took the tiebreaker over Malcom Stewart with his 7-8.

Meanwhile, it was another bad round for Eli Tomac, who did not crack the top five in either moto. He started well but lost pace in the first race to fall outside of the top five. A sixth-place finish in Moto 1 was followed by a ninth in the second race and seventh overall.

Valentin Guillod deserved the attention he garnered with a pair of top-10 finishes (10-6) and an overall finish of eighth. If he continues to score points at his current pace, he will be part of the SuperMotocross playoffs as a top-20 seeded rider.

Here are the 450 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 7 at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota:

Results

Overall Results

Moto 1

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Moto 2

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

450 MX Rider Points

450 SuperMotocross Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 7 in Spring Creek (points earners):

1. Jett Lawrence, Honda [2-1]

2. Hunter Lawrence, Honda [1-2]

3. Chase Sexton, KTM [3-3]

4. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna [4-4]

5. Justin Barcia, GasGas [8-7]

6. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna [7-8]

7. Eli Tomac, Yamaha [6-9]

8. Valentin Guillod, Yamaha [10-6]

9. Jorge Prado, Kawasaki [12-5]

10. Justin Cooper, Yamaha [5-13]

11. Coty Schock, Yamaha [9-11]

12. Lorenzo Locurcio, GasGas [11-12]

13. Harri Kullas, Husqvarna [13-14]

14. Colt Nichols, Suzuki [15-15]

15. Tony Cairoli, Ducati [23-10]

16. Henry Miller, Honda [14-18]

17. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki [18-16]

18. Benoit Paturel, Suzuki [16-35]

19. Marshal Weltin, Yamaha [26-17]

20. Matti Jorgensen, Husqvarna [19-20]

21. Cornelius Tøndel, Honda [17-39]

22. Romain Pape, Yamaha [24-19]

23. Bryce Shelly, Yamaha [20-21]

24. Jeremy Hand, Honda [21-23]

