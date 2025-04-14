Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Philadelphia, Cole Davies wins again

Cole Davies benefited from a red flag for a crash involving teammate Daxton Bennick at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He got a great jump on the restart and rode to his second career 250 victory only one round after scoring his first in Seattle.

Davies grabbed the lead on Lap 6 after passing Seth Hammaker and holeshot winner RJ Hampshire, while another of Davies’ teammates, Haiden Deegan, took a little longer to get around those riders. That allowed Davies to develop a gap that Deegan could not close despite superior speed in the final laps. Davies is only the second rider this season to achieve multiple wins, joining Deegan in that honor.

Deegan briefly fell outside the top three on the restart before climbing to third on Lap 7 and second on Lap 11. He’s creating a reputation as a rider capable of coming through the pack, but poor starts create more drama for the teenager than he would prefer. In the post-race news conference, Deegan admitted to paying close attention to protecting his championship lead, and that caused him to back down his aggression slightly.

Hampshire was the highest-finishing rider from the Eastern division, and his third-place finish allowed him to secure a piece of the championship lead. Hampshire was the biggest beneficiary of the timing of the red flag because he fell in the opening lap of the initial start and dropped to the back. Had the red flag waved after three minutes of riding, AMA (American Motorcycle Association) rules would have called for a single-file restart. Instead, he got a second chance to get out of the gates strong and won the holeshot.

Hammaker earned the holeshot at the initial start, but the red flag wiped it away. His second start wasn’t terrible, but Hammaker could not assume the lead again and watched as other riders secured the more lucrative top three positions. Hammaker entered the round tied with Tom Vialle for the points lead and left Philadelphia tied with Hampshire. The battle for the 250 East title continues to be close.

Jo Shimoda rounded out the top five after passing Vialle with two laps remaining. After getting such a great start in the season opener in Anaheim, California, with the win, he has hovered around the top five with results of fourth through seventh in six of his next seven starts.

Vialle’s Philadelphia race could have been disastrous, especially after he failed to earn points in the mud in Foxborough. He crashed in his heat and had to qualify for the main by running the Last Chance Qualifier. A poor gate pick caused him to get pinched into a Tuff Blox during the first start of the feature. Vialle salvaged all he could and is now two points behind Hampshire and Hammaker.

Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

East Heat

West Heat

250 East Rider Points

250 West Rider Points

250 Combined Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 12 in Foxborough:

1. Cole Davies (West), Yamaha

2. Haiden Deegan (West), Yamaha

3. RJ Hampshire (East), Husqvarna *

4. Seth Hammaker (East), Kawasaki

5. Jo Shimoda (West), Honda

6. Tom Vialle (East), KTM

7. Garrett Marchbanks (West), Kawasaki

8. Maximus Vohland (East), Yamaha

9. Jordon Smith (West), Triumph

10. Chance Hymas (East), Honda

11. Coty Schock (West), Yamaha

12. Julien Beaumer (West), KTM

13. Enzo Lopes ((West), Yamaha

14. Nate Thrasher (East), Yamaha

15. Cullin Park (East), Honda

16. Austin Forkner (East), Triumph

17. Henry Miller (East), Honda

18. Michael Mosiman (West), Yamaha

19. Hunter Yoder (West), Kawasaki

20. Gavin Towers (West), Honda

21. Hardy Munoz (East), Yamaha

22. Daxton Bennick (East), Yamaha

* Holeshot

