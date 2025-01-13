Supercross 2025 results: 250 West highlights, rundown, reaction at Anaheim 1, Jo Shimoda wins

Jo Shimoda did not have a particularly good gate pick after finishing fourth in his heat, but he surged on the opening lap, grabbed the lead, and never relinquished it. As with Chase Sexton in the 450 division, Shimoda secured his first opening-round win of his career. It took several rounds in 2024 for Shimoda to become comfortable with the Honda and HRC Team — and this year, a successful championship bid needed a strong start. Shimoda provided it.

Julien Beaumer was consistent last year but failed to crack the top five during either his 250 West Supercross or Pro Motocross campaigns. Last year, with his first career top-five, he shocked the field in the SuperMotocross (SMX) opener at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina. Better still, he sat on the podium in second that afternoon. It didn’t take long to get a second top-five the following week at Texas Motor Speedway in Round 2 of the SMX playoffs. With his runner-up finish in Anaheim 1, he has three top-fives in his last four races.

Jordon Smith gave Factory Triumph its first podium in the second season, but it was a hard-fought result. Smith passed Garrett Marchbanks for third on Lap 4 and almost immediately ran into trouble. Taking a low line through a corner, his bike clipped a Tuff Blox and drug it several feet until he tipped over. Smith fell to sixth in the running order but retained his composure and fought his way through the pack. Smith passed Ryder DiFrancesco on the final lap to secure third.

Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, rundown, reaction at Anaheim 1, Chase Sexton wins The 2025 Supercross season began with veterans on the Anaheim 1 podium and the defending champion outside the top 10.

DiFrancesco got a poor start and ended the first lap in eighth. He steadily worked his way forward and slipped into a podium position on Lap 8 when Marchbanks crashed out of third. As with Beaumer, this was a career best for the young rider, whose previous highwater mark in Supercross was eighth in 2024.

The storylines of the 250 West and 450 divisions were similar. In the premier class, Jett Lawrence and Eli Tomac crashed early and had to come from the back of the pack. The same thing happened to Haiden Deegan. In Pro Motocross last year, Deegan overcame accidents to surge through the field, but Supercross races are shorter and Deegan could only climb as high as fifth. The divisional championships are comprised of nine rounds instead of 17 for the 450 class, but Deegan can overcome this deficit.

Deegan secured the top five on the final lap after muscling Coty Schock out of his way. Bad blood could boil between these two riders after a similar move in 2024 at Birmingham, Alabama, sent Schock to the ground and nearly ended his season with a broken collarbone.

Marchbanks was impressive early in his second Pro Circuit Kawasaki team chance. He earned the holeshot and competed in the top five for the first half of the race before tipping over. He settled into ninth in the final rundown.

Here are the 250 West Supercross results and points standings after Round 1 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California:

Results

Main Event

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Heat Results

Heat 1

Heat 2

450 Supercross Rider Points

250 Supercross West Rider Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 1 in Anaheim:

1. Jo Shimoda, Honda

2. Julien Beaumer, KTM

3. Jordon Smith, Triumph

4. Ryder DiFrancesco, GasGas

5. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha

6. Coty Schock, Yamaha

7. Anthony Bourdon, Yamaha

8. Cole Davies, Yamaha

9. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki *

10. Cole Thompson, Yamaha

11. Lux Turner, KTM

12. Avery Long, KTM

13. Hunter Yoder, Kawasaki

14. TJ Albright, Yamaha

15. Michael Mosiman, Yamaha

16. Max Miller, Yamaha

17. Parker Ross, Honda

18. Noah Viney, Honda

19. Gavin Towers, Honda

20. Stilez Robertson, Triumph

21. Joshua Varize, KTM

22. Jett Reynolds, Yamaha

* Holeshot

More SuperMotocross News

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | WMX Schedule

2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

2025 TV Schedule | Track Maps

Anaheim 1 450 results

Chase Sexton, Jo Shimoda win A1

Levi Kitchen makes race day decision to move to 250E

Ducati intends to enter 2026 SMX

SuperMotocross announces three playoff venues

Jalek Swoll injures Achilles tendon, will miss SX opener

Anaheim 1 betting lines and analysis

Anaheim 1 by the Numbers: Jett Lawrence aims to double down

How to Watch Anaheim 1

Cooper Webb is determined to score one more championship

