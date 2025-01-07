Supercross 2025 at Anaheim 1: How to watch, schedule, venue, track map

The 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season will begin on January 11 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, as the best dirt bike riders in the world begin contesting the third SuperMotocross World Championship.

Last year, Jett Lawrence led all 20 laps of the race ahead of Jason Anderson and a host of veterans, including third-place Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger in fourth, and Dylan Ferrandis in fifth.

The field is healthy and anxious to get started. Competition will be just as fierce in 2025 as Eli Tomac begins his final season of full-time racing.

In the 250 West division, RJ Hampshire began his quest for the Championship with a win over Jordon Smith and Levi Kitchen.

Here are the pertinent details for watching the opening round of the 2025 Supercross season at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 1 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, will begin live Saturday, January 11, at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with an encore at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 12, on NBC.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

1:00 p.m.: 250 Group C Free Practice

1:10 p.m.: 250 Group B Free Practice

1:20 p.m.: 250 Group A Free Practice

1:30 p.m.: 450 Group A Free Practice

1:40 p.m.: 450 Group B Free Practice

1:50 p.m.: 450 Group C Free Practice

2:30 p.m.: Race Day Live coverage of Qualification begins

2:05 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualification 1

2:20 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualification 1

2:35 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualification 1

2:50 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualification 1

3:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualification 1

3:20 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualification 1

4:20 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualification 2

4:35 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualification 2

4:50 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualification 2

5:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualification 2

5:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualification 2

5:35 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualification 2

Evening Program

7:30 p.m.: Pre-race show

8:00 p.m.: Peacock coverage begins

8:04 p.m.: 250 Heat 1, (6 minutes + one lap)

8:19 p.m.: 250 Heat 2, (6 minutes + one lap)

8:33 p.m.: 450 Heat 1, (6 minutes + one lap)

8:48 p.m.: 450 Heat 2, (6 minutes + one lap)

9:22 p.m.: 250 LCQ, (5 minutes + one lap)

9:34 p.m.: 450 LCQ, (5 minutes + one lap)

9:46 p.m.: 250 Sighting Lap

9:51 p.m.: 250 Main Event (15 minutes + 1 lap)

10:23 p.m.: 450 Sighting Lap

10:25 p.m.: 450 Main Event (20 minutes + 1 lap)

450 Countdown

4. Eli Tomac

5. Aaron Plessinger

6. Hunter Lawrence

7. Jason Anderson

8. Ken Roczen

9. Justin Cooper

10. Justin Barcia

11. Malcolm Stewart

12. Dylan Ferrandis

13. Christian Craig

14. Shane McElrath

15. Dean Wilson

250 Countdown

4. RJ Hampshire

5. Jo Shimoda

6. Jordon Smith

7. Pierce Brown

8. Cameron McAdoo

9. Ty Masterpool

10. Chance Hymas

11. Garrett Marchbanks

12. Max Anstie

13. Julien Beaumer

14. Coty Schock

15. Ryder DiFrancesco

