SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 15, Ryder DiFrancesco was consistent in his sophomore season

Ryder DiFrancesco flirted with the top 10 in both the Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross series in 2024. Finishing 11th in the SuperMotocross World Championship, he bettered his 2023 position by one and showed gradual, consistent growth.

In his first season riding Supercross, DiFrancesco finished 12th in the 250 SX West division.

DiFrancesco’s hit a bump in the road during the Supercross season. After taking a hard-off in one of the rhythm sections while running sixth halfway through the 16-lap feature, he was carted from the field and credited with 22nd.

“Bummed on how my night ended in Glendale,” DiFrancesco said on Instagram at the time. “I was making my way through the pack and came up short in a rhythm. Glad we get a couple weeks off to recover.”

Having finished 10th in Pro Motocross in 2023, more was expected of DiFrancesco when the SuperMotocross League headed outdoors. He duplicated his Motocross points standing in 2024 but improved by scoring the best outdoor finish of his career. Finishing fourth and sixth in the two motos at Washougal, he finished behind three of the strongest riders of the season, with Haiden Deegan scored as the winner over Tom Vialle and Jo Shimoda.

With his Washougal effort, DiFrancesco was finally hitting his stride. That fourth-place finish was part of a five-race streak in which he more than doubled his career top-10 count from three to seven.

DiFrancesco narrowly missed earning a second top-five in Spring Creek, but consistency was his strongest feature in the outdoors. The GasGas rider finished between seventh and 15th in eight of the 11 Pro Motocross rounds.

Seeded 10th to start the SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs, DiFrancesco held onto his consistency with 13th-place results in the first two rounds and an 11th in the season finale at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

2024 Statistics

Feature starts: 24

Average feature finish*: 11.58

Top-fives: 1

Top-10s: 11

Best finish: Fourth (Washougal)

2024 News

Ryder DiFrancesco injured in Glendale

