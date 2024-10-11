MXGP announces preliminary 2025 Motocross World Championship schedule

Infront Moto Racing has announced a 20-round schedule for 2025 that will run from March 2, 2025, in Argentina and conclude on September 21, 2025, in Australia, visiting at least 15 countries. The location and country of Round 7 has yet to be announced. Round 8’s venue has yet to be announced, but it will be somewhere in Spain, which also hosts Round 2 in Cozar.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the Motocross of Nations will be held at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on October 10, 2025.

The season opener in Argentina will be held at a new venue in Cordoba, a move from Neuquén. Jorge Prado was victorious there in 2024.

After stopping off in Spain for Round 2, the series heads to Saint Jean d’Angely in France for the MXGP of Europe on March 23, 2025. France is one of four countries currently listed with two rounds. MXGP returns to Ernée for Round 9 on May 25, 2025.

Italy will also host two rounds on back-to-back weekends. Round 4 will be contested in Sardegna’s Riola Sardo and the picturesque Pietramurata for the MXGP of Trentino will serve as Round 5.

MXGP heads to Southeast Asia for two rounds in Indonesia in late June and early July, at Sumbawa on June 29, 2025, and Lombok on July 6, 2025. The series will also visit Asia in Round 19 on September 14, 2025, in Shanghai, China.

The Women’s Motocross World Championship joins MXGP and MX2 racing for Rounds 4, 8, 10, 17, 18, and 20.

Other countries hosting an MXGP round include Switzerland (Round 6), Germany (Round 10), Latvia (Round 11), Czech Republic (Round14), Belgium (Round 15), Sweden (Round 16), The Netherlands (Round 17), and Türkiye (Round 18).

2025 MXGP Schedule

1. March 2: Cordoba, Argentina

2. March 16: Castilla la Mancha, Spain

3. March 23: GP of Europe, France

4. April 6: Sardegna, Italy

5. April 13: Trentino, Italy

6. April 19: Fraunfeld, Switzerland

7. May 4: TBA

8. May 11: TBA, Spain

9. May 25: Ernée, France

10. June 1: Teutschenthal, Germany

11. June 8: Kegums, Latvia

12. June 29: Sumbawa, Indonesia

13. July 6: Lombok, Indonesia

14. July 27: Loket, Czech Republic

15. August 3: Flanders, Belgium

16. August 17: Uddevalla, Sweden

17. August 24: Arnhem, The Netherlands

18. September 7: Afyonkarahisar, Türkiye

19. September 14: Shanghai, China

20. September 21: Darwin, Australia

October 5: Motocross of Nations, Crawfordsville, Indiana

