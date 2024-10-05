Seth Hammaker renews with Pro Circuit Kawasaki for the 2025 SuperMotocross season

Seth Hammaker updated fans on social media, projecting his return for the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship league in 2025. He will join Levi Kitchen, Cameron McAdoo, Ty Masterpool, and Garrett Marchbanks.

“I’m pumped to announce that I signed with the Monster Energy/Pro Kawasaki team for the 2025 race season,” Hammaker said in an Instagram post. “Super excited and grateful for another opportunity. A lot of ups and downs throughout the years with the team but looking forward to our best year yet. I’m more motivated than ever”

Hammaker finished 10th in the Monster Energy Supercross 250 East series in 2024 after suffering three poor finishes. He was part of a massive Turn 1 incident in the East opener in Detroit and finished 21st. Another fall in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and a poor showing in the season finale in Salt Lake City were the only times he finished outside the top 10. Hammaker scored podium finishes in Daytona Beach, Florida, and Birmingham, Alabama in back-to-back races.

His podium in Birmingham came after he and Haiden Deegan crashed massively in a heat race.

“Little update for me on my shoulder injury,” Hammaker continued. “I had a crash before the outdoor season, busted up my shoulder, had to get surgery. We’re about four months out from that now, so almost in the clear to ride. Everything’s been good; rehab’s been going really well, so a few more weeks then I can get back on the bike.

“So, really looking forward to that. And then, yeah, just get back into it. Have a good offseason, and the 2025 Supercross is going to be here before we know it. So, thank you guys for all the support, and we’ll see you guys at the races.”

Hammaker has competed on a Kawasaki since he turned pro in 2021. That year, he won quickly in the first race in Arlington, Texas, while the series competed mainly in three-race residencies because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has not graced victory lane again, but he came close with a second in the first Anaheim, California race in 2022 and five additional podiums.

