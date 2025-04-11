Supercross 2025 Round 13 in Philadelphia: How to watch Saturday’s daytime race, start times, schedule

Set a reminder timer for this weekend as the Monster Energy Supercross Series prepares for a rare daytime race at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for Round 13 of the 2025 season.

The sun will be shining, somewhere high above the clouds, but with rain in the forecast, this could become the second mud race of the season in consecutive weeks. Fans who watched last week’s race from Foxborough, Massachusetts, know just how entertaining that can be.

Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton will not be overly excited to face adverse weather conditions. They are separated by 15 points with five rounds remaining and the smallest mistake could make the difference in that battle. Rest assured: If it is muddy on Saturday, mistakes will be made.

Jett Lawrence (450s) and Max Anstie (250s) won last year’s Philadelphia round as the series returned to the venue for the first time in 45 years. Both riders are injured, so fans are guaranteed to see a fresh face standing on the top of the podium.

So far in 2025, the two professional classes of Supercross have produced 18 winners. Tune in to see if another will be crowned in Philly.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 13 of the 2025 Supercross season at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

(All times are ET)

TV coverage of Supercross Round 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will begin live Saturday, April 12, at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App with an encore at 1 a.m. Monday, April 14, on CNBC. Race Day Live coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. ET with coverage of qualification.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

PHILADELPHIA EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

8:00 a.m.: 250 Overflow Free Practice

8:10 a.m.: 250 West Free Practice

8:20 a.m.: 250 East Free Practice

8:30 a.m.: 450 Group A Free Practice

8:40 a.m.: 450 Group B Free Practice

8:50 a.m.: 450 Group C Free Practice

9:20 a.m.: 250 Overflow Qualifying

9:35 a.m.: 250 East Qualifying

9:50 a.m.: 250 West Qualifying

10:05 a.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

10:20 a.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

10:35 a.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying

11:15 a.m.: 250 Overflow Qualifying

11:30 a.m.: 250 West Qualifying

11:45 a.m.: 250 East Qualifying

12:00 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

12:15 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

12:30 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying

Afternoon Program

2:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

3:06 p.m.: 250 West Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

3:20 p.m.: 250 East Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

3:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

3:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

4:22 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

4:33 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

4:53 p.m.: 250 East/West Showdown Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

5:26 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

