2025 NFL Schedule Release: Date, time, how to watch, biggest games

The 2025 NFL Season is just a few months away, and while fans know the home and away matchups for all 32 teams, they’ll finally be able to mark their calendars when the 2025 NFL Schedule is released on Wednesday, May 14 at 8 PM ET. See below to find out how you can watch and live stream the 2025 NFL Schedule release.

When will the schedule for the 2025 NFL season be released?

The 2025 NFL Schedule comes out on Wednesday, May 14, at 8 PM ET.

How to watch the 2025 NFL Schedule Release:

You can watch and live stream the 2025 NFL Schedule Release on NFL Network, NFL.com, and NFL+.

Biggest Games of the 2025 NFL Season:

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs



The Eagles notably defeated the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX, but the rivalry continues as Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes clash once again in this highly anticipated rematch.

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders



The last time these two teams faced off in Landover, Maryland, Jayden Daniels threw a memorable 52-yard Hail Mary pass to WR Noah Brown, sealing a thrilling 18-15 victory

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills



Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will go head-to-head once again in this exciting AFC rivalry.

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

These were two of the best teams in the NFC last season, now they will get a chance to square off during the regular season in a contest for NFC dominance.

Click here to see home and away opponents for all 32 NFL teams.

How many NFL International games are in 2025?

There will be seven international NFL games this season, hosted in five cities: Dublin, Madrid, Berlin— each of which will be hosting a regular-season NFL game for the first time— along with London and São Paulo.

Important Dates Ahead of the 2025 NFL Season:

April 7: OTAs for teams with new coaches

OTAs for teams with new coaches April 21: OTAs for teams with returning coaches

OTAs for teams with returning coaches April 24-26: 2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft May 1: Deadline for 5th-year options on 2022 first-round picks

Deadline for 5th-year options on 2022 first-round picks May 2-5 or May 9-12: Rookie Minicamp

Rookie Minicamp May 14: 2025 NFL Season Schedule Release

How can I watch the NFL on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

