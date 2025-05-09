 Skip navigation
2025 NFL Schedule Release: Date, time, how to watch, biggest games

  
Published May 9, 2025 01:48 PM

The 2025 NFL Season is just a few months away, and while fans know the home and away matchups for all 32 teams, they’ll finally be able to mark their calendars when the 2025 NFL Schedule is released on Wednesday, May 14 at 8 PM ET. See below to find out how you can watch and live stream the 2025 NFL Schedule release.

When will the schedule for the 2025 NFL season be released?

The 2025 NFL Schedule comes out on Wednesday, May 14, at 8 PM ET.

How to watch the 2025 NFL Schedule Release:

You can watch and live stream the 2025 NFL Schedule Release on NFL Network, NFL.com, and NFL+.

nbc_pft_travistrade_250424.jpg
2025 NFL Draft Order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7
Every pick for every team at the 2025 NFL Draft, April 24th through 26th.

RELATED: NFL draft Grades: Winners, losers, best picks, sleepers for all 32 teams

Biggest Games of the 2025 NFL Season:

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

  • The Eagles notably defeated the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX, but the rivalry continues as Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes clash once again in this highly anticipated rematch.

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

  • Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will go head-to-head once again in this exciting AFC rivalry.

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

  • These were two of the best teams in the NFC last season, now they will get a chance to square off during the regular season in a contest for NFC dominance.

Click here to see home and away opponents for all 32 NFL teams.

RELATED: Report - Five teams, including the Steelers, will debut new alternate helmets for 2025

How many NFL International games are in 2025?

There will be seven international NFL games this season, hosted in five cities: Dublin, Madrid, Berlin— each of which will be hosting a regular-season NFL game for the first time— along with London and São Paulo.

internationalgames.jpg
NFL confirms it will play seven international games in 2025
The NFL will play seven regular-season games outside the United States in 2025.

Important Dates Ahead of the 2025 NFL Season:

  • April 7: OTAs for teams with new coaches
  • April 21: OTAs for teams with returning coaches
  • April 24-26: 2025 NFL Draft
  • May 1: Deadline for 5th-year options on 2022 first-round picks
  • May 2-5 or May 9-12: Rookie Minicamp
  • May 14: 2025 NFL Season Schedule Release

RELATED: NFL announces key offseason program dates for all 32 teams

How can I watch the NFL on Peacock?

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Follow the latest NFL news, storylines, and updates on ProFootballTalk!