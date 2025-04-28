2025 NFL Draft Grades: Winners, losers, best picks, sleepers for all 32 teams from Connor Rogers

Draft grades are a combination of player value, addressing needs and of course the fit with that specific team. The grading scale is factoring those three aspects heavily, meaning if your team did not have a lot of assets, it’s going to be difficult to land a high grade.

For each pick, the format in parentheses is simple. The first number is when they were selected and the second number is where I had them ranked on my final 2025 NFL Draft Big Board, which ranked my top 320 players. This will be a lot of fun to look back at three years from now, so let’s dive in.

(Teams are in alphabetical order)

Arizona Cardinals

Round 1: Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi (16 / 33)

Round 2: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan (47 / 10)

Round 3: Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon (78 / 76)

Round 4: Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State (115 / 203)

Round 5: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State (174 / 153)

Round 6: Hayden Conner, OG, Texas (211 / 217)

Round 7: Kitan Crawford, SAF, Nevada (225 / 268)

Grade: B+

The results of this draft are largely dependent on the health of second-round pick Will Johnson, who I think was a worthy gamble at pick 47 with star potential. Walter Nolen is an athletic, gap-shooting disruptor who ends up on the ground more than you’d like. The Cardinals’ veteran defensive line room is a great place for him to develop into a pro. Jordan Burch is a big, heavy-handed edge rusher who is starting to work in a long arm and two-handed swipe as a pass rusher. I love his alignment versatility up front. Kitan Crawford’s elite athleticism should help on special teams.

Atlanta Falcons

Round 1: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia (15 /19)

Round 1: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee (26 / 41)

Round 3: Xavier Watts, SAF, Notre Dame (96 / 60)

Round 4: Billy Bowman Jr., SAF, Oklahoma (118 / 71)

Round 7: Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin (218 / 202)

Grade: B-

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich oversaw the all-pro development of an undersized, explosive, rangy linebacker in Quincy Williams with the Jets. Now, he gets to do the same with Jalon Walker, who will also most likely get looks rushing off the edge. The trade up for James Pearce Jr. was too pricey for my liking, but Atlanta was clearly determined on ending their pure pass rusher drought.

My favorite part of this Falcons draft was knocking it out of the park with the ball-hawking safety pairing of Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr. Sure, Bowman might be undersized, but he plays with an infectious spirit that rubs off on teammates and leads to game-changing plays. Jack Nelson racked up way too many penalties in college, but he gives them a versatile backup for their offensive line who has played a ton of football.

My biggest question with this team is the lack of help for their young quarterback and surrendering the 2026 first-round pick that could have also been stashed to accomplish that.

Baltimore Ravens

Round 1: Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia (27 / 18)

Round 2: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall (59 / 7)

Round 3: Emery Jones Jr., OL, LSU (91 / 137)

Round 4: Teddye Buchanan, LB, California (129 / 171)

Round 5: Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M (141 /157)

Round 6: Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan (178 / 201),

Round 6: Tyler Loop, K, Arizona (186 / 320)

Round 6: LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado (203 / 270)

Round 6: Aeneas Peebles, DL, Virginia Tech (210 / 124)

Round 6: Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers (212 / 251)

Round 7: Garrett Dellinger, OG, LSU (243 / 249)

Grade: A-

Find yourself someone that loves you as much as the Ravens love a Day 3 draft buffet. Before we get there, their first two picks completely change the front and backend of this defense. Malaki Starks will help mitigate big plays allowed over the top, while Mike Green gives them a pass rusher who is extremely difficult to mirror on an island.

Teddye Buchanan impressed me on tape, showing off twitchy coverage ability and above average acceleration to chase down ball carriers in the run game. Carson Vinson is a good bet as a stash-and-develop tackle, while LaJohntay Wester provides an insurance policy in the Zay Flowers role.

Aeneas Peebles is an outlier (for both lack of size and athleticism), but the man is a pass rush artist with a deep bag of tricks to get to the quarterback.

Buffalo Bills

Round 1: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky (30 / 84)

Round 2: T.J. Sanders, DL, South Carolina (41 / 68)

Round 3: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas (72 /74)

Round 4: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky (109 / 131)

Round 5: Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State (170 / 257)

Round 5: Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech (173 / 165)

Round 6: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech (177 / 121)

Round 6: Chase Lundt, OT, Connecticut (206 /173)

Round 7: Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland (240 / 243)

Grade: C+

The Bills clearly covet Maxwell Hairston’s speed and ball skills, but his slender build both at the catch point and against the run gives me concerns as a first-round pick. T.J. Sanders generates explosive power that’s on display with his bull rush, but has enough twitch to keep interior blockers off balance. He and Landon Jackson fit this defensive front quite well.

Deone Walker is built like a clogging nose tackle (which is a position I hoped to see the Bills grab in this draft), but Walker doesn’t play like one due to poor pad level. However, I’m a fan of the value they got in the sixth round. My hottest take from this class is that while Dorian Strong doesn’t have Hairston’s ball skills, he’s not far off of him as a pure cover talent.

Carolina Panthers

Round 1: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona (8 / 11)

Round 2: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M (51 / 16)

Round 3: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Mississippi (77 / 70)

Round 4: Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia (114 / 216)

Round 4: Lathan Ransom, SAF, Ohio State (122 / 111)

Round 5: Cam Jackson, DL, Florida (140 / 88)

Round 5: Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame (163 / 147)

Round 6: Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, Colorado (208 / 275)

Grade: A-

I loved that the Panthers landed Bryce Young a true perimeter receiver who plays above the rim in Tetairoa McMillan. I valued Nic Scourton as a first-rounder and think he will get back to the disruptive pass rush force he was for Purdue in 2023. In Princely Umanmielen they get a different style of rusher than Scourton, as he can win with speed, agility, and flexibility. The Day 3 values were Lathan Ransom, who is an enforcer around the line of scrimmage and Cam Jackson, a massive run game eraser.

Outside of Trevor Etienne in the early portion of Round 4, this was a very impressive draft class throughout.

Chicago Bears

Round 1: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan (10 / 13)

Round 2: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri (39 / 37)

Round 2: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College (56 / 65)

Round 2: Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M (62 / 64)

Round 4: Ruben Hyppolite II, LB, Maryland (132 / 319)

Round 5: Zah Frazier, CB, Texas-San Antonio (169 / 188)

Round 6: Luke Newman, G, Michigan State (195 / NR)

Round 7: Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers (233 / 110)

Grade: B+

Talk about a jolt for Ben Johnson’s new offense; this class infuses the Bears with rookie skill talent. Colston Loveland is a great scheme fit and does excellent work flowing with his quarterback during scramble drills, which will be big for Caleb Williams. Luther Burden III can be the Amon-Ra St. Brown of this offense when locked in, with dangerous yards after catch ability.

I found Shemar Turner’s 2023 tape (when he played more defensive end) to be more disruptive and impactful than 2024. Dennis Allen might see the same fit for his scheme. The steal in this group is running back Kyle Monangai, who will now be referred to as the new David Montgomery. He will simply run through your soul and score touchdowns.

Cincinnati Bengals

Round 1: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M (17 / 17)

Round 2: Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina (49 / 83)

Round 3: Dylan Fairchild, G, Georgia (81 / 87)

Round 4: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson (119 / 97)

Round 5: Jalen Rivers, OT, Miami (153 / 86)

Round 6: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech (193 / 230)

Grade: B

I wanted to see the Bengals walk out of this draft with a run-stopping defensive tackle, but they did pretty well across each round. If they solve the contract dispute with Trey Hendrickson, Shemar Stewart fits in nicely as the edge rusher across from him. Stewart’s disruptive nature will set up sacks and tackles for loss for this unit. Dylan Fairchild has more upside than Jalen Rivers at guard, but the latter gives them much needed insurance at both tackle and the interior. I love the power he plays with.

Demetrius Knight Jr. was a late breakout player in college, but he’s smart, tough, and has adequate range to play everywhere. Barrett Carter‘s speed as a sub package linebacker and special teamer, on top of his incredible football character, was ideal value in Round 4.

Cleveland Browns

Round 1: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan (5 / 5)

Round 2: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA (33 / 106)

Round 2: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State (36 / 31)

Round 3: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green (67 / 138)

Round 3: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon (94 / 194)

Round 4: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee (126 / 81)

Round 5: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (144 / 30)

Grade: B

This is one of the most difficult drafts to dissect. While the Browns passed on a game-changing talent in Travis Hunter to acquire more assets, I believe Mason Graham will be a powerhouse presence up front. Carson Schwesinger is an impressive athlete with range (and excellent special teams ability), but he ends up on the ground and overmatched way too much for this draft slot.

Quinshon Judkins is going to be a star in this scheme and Dylan Sampson is the right change-of-pace player behind him. The plan at quarterback is bizarre (and the lack of value on Dillon Gabriel somehow worse), but I still think Shedeur Sanders was worthy of being a second-round pick, balancing it out.

Dallas Cowboys

Round 1: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama (12 / 44)

Round 2: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College (44 / 28)

Round 3: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina (76 / 27)

Round 5: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas (149 / 152)

Round 5: Shemar James, LB, Florida (152 / 232)

Round 6: Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon (204 / 178)

Round 7: Jay Toia, DT, UCLA (217 / 151)

Round 7: Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson (239 / 289)

Round 7: Tommy Akingbesote, DT, Maryland (247 / NR)

Grade: B+

After a mini reach in Round 1, the Cowboys came back with a vengeance on Day 2, Tyler Booker is a fine player, I just didn’t value an athletically-limited guard in Round 1. Donovan Ezeiruaku is a pure pass rusher who gives tackles headaches on an island. If Shavon Revel Jr. didn’t tear his ACL last September, I thought he had a shot to be a top 20 pick due to his size, speed, ball skills, and fiery nature.

My favorite Day 3 pick out of this haul was nose tackle Jay Toia, a clogging two gapper who will make life easier for the linebackers behind him.

Denver Broncos

Round 1: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas (20 / 22)

Round 2: RJ Harvey, RB, UCF (60 / 118)

Round 3: Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois (74 / 129)

Round 3: Sai’vion Jones, EDGE, LSU (101 / 94)

Round 4: Que Robinson, EDGE, Alabama (134 / 140)

Round 6: Jeremy Crawshaw, P, Florida (216 / 317)

Round 7: Caleb Lohner, TE, Utah (241 / NR)

Grade: B-

The versatility of Jahdae Barron is a seamless fit into a very talented Denver defense. I like the burst and creativity of RJ Harvey in space, but I had other change of pace running backs ranked higher at this pick. Pat Bryant catches everything and plays a physical brand of wide receiver, but separation will be a problem.

Sai’vion Jones is a jumbo-sized edge who brings a rugged, violent approach both as a run defender and pass rusher. Que Robinson had limited reps in Alabama’s defense, but there are a lot of big time flashes as a slender edge rusher when they let him loose. Overall I was hoping the Denver offense would be given a bigger jolt, but Sean Payton should have a unique plan for Harvey’s usage. This defense is loaded.

Detroit Lions

Round 1: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State (28 / 23)

Round 2: Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia (57 / 46)

Round 3: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas (70 / 145)

Round 5: Miles Frazier, G, LSU (171 / 92)

Round 6: Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State (196 / 228)

Round 7: Dan Jackson, SAF, Georgia (230 / 266)

Round 7: Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia (244 / 265)

Grade: A-

The Lions simply find a way each year to become a tougher, more physical football team. Tyleik Williams is hard to move at the point of attack and should make quite the tandem next to Alim McNeil. I thought Tate Ratledge was a future high-end starter at guard, while Miles Frazier had no business falling to the fifth round. They doubled up on a need while getting value with players that fit their identity. Isaac TeSlaa played the slot for Arkansas, but his size and speed intrigues me as a perimeter threat in the NFL.

Green Bay Packers

Round 1: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas (23 / 35)

Round 2: Anthony Belton, OT, N.C. State (54 / 75)

Round 3: Savion Williams, WR, TCU (87 / 193)

Round 4: Barryn Sorrell, EDGE, Texas (124 / 134)

Round 5: Collin Oliver, EDGE, Oklahoma State (159 / 154)

Round 6: Warren Brinson, DT, Georgia (198 / 190)

Round 7: Micah Robinson, CB, Tulane (237 / NR)

Round 7: John Williams, OL, Cincinnati (250 / NR)

Grade: C

The Packers ended their long streak of not taking a Round 1 wide receiver with Matthew Golden, who I project as a good No. 2 option due to his detailed route work and ability to work the middle of the field. Anthony Belton is a colossal human with impressive strength to dump defenders, but he’ll struggle against flexible speed rushers.

I’m fascinated by what their plan is for Savion Williams, who looked better as a runner than actual receiver in college. The most intriguing Day 3 selection to me was Collin Oliver, who has serious upside as a designated pass rusher. His two games as an edge rusher this year (before injury) showed that should be his long-term home over off-ball linebacker.

Houston Texans

Round 2: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State (34 / 20)

Round 2: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota (48 / 49)

Round 3: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State (79 / 39)

Round 3: Jaylin Smith, CB, USC (97 / 269)

Round 4: Woody Marks, RB, USC (116 / 160)

Round 6: Jaylen Reed, SAF, Penn State (187 / 236)

Round 6: Graham Mertz, QB, Florida (197 / 307)

Round 7: Kyonte Hamilton, DT, Rutgers (224 / NR)

Round 7: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa (255 / 231)

Grade: B

While I still have concerns about the long-term future of this offensive line, I love the Texans landing both Iowa State wide receivers — Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel — that complement each other well. Aireontae Ersery is a starter in the trenches, but I thought they would at a minimum double dip for this unit. Woody Marks is the pass catcher this backfield needed, but it’s an underwhelming Day 3 haul after him.

Indianapolis Colts

Round 1: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State (14 / 6)

Round 2: J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State (45 / 38)

Round 3: Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota (80 / 158)

Round 4: Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State (127 / 192)

Round 5: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State (151 / 112)

Round 6: Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame (189 / 186)

Round 6: Tim Smith, DT, Alabama (190 / 245)

Round 7: Hunter Wohler, LB, Wisconsin (232 / 174)

Grade: B+

Chris Ballard’s heart rate must have been flying as the perfect player in Tyler Warren fell to the Colts first-round selection. His ability to move the chains in the middle of the field will be a massive difference maker for Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones.

J.T. Tuimoloau is a heavy-handed edge setter who simply makes your defensive front bigger and stronger. Justin Walley lacks size but he’s sticky in coverage and plays hard at the catch point. Hunter Wohler was the steal of the Day 3 haul. He’s smart and physical at the line of scrimmage, can matchup with tight ends and at a minimum will stand out on special teams. This was strong work from the Colts across all three days.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 1: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado (2 / 1)

Round 3: Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane (88 / 125)

Round 3: Wyatt Milum, G, West Virginia (89 / 72)

Round 4: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech (104 / 95)

Round 4: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame (107 / 136)

Round 6: Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn (194 / 210)

Round 6: Rayuan Lane III, SAF, Navy (200 / 260)

Round 7: Jonah Monheim, C, USC (221 / 272)

Round 7: LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse (236 / 213)

Grade: A-

They paid a big price, but will anyone care when Travis Hunter is a star for the Jaguars?

The beauty of this draft is that they rounded out holes after the splashy trade up in Round 1. Caleb Ransaw can play in the slot or as a box safety for a defense that gave up a lot of big plays last season. Wyatt Milum was an excellent zone-blocking tackle in college and should be able to transition to guard at the next level (due to lack of length).

The back-to-back picks in Round 4 were savvy. Bhayshul Tuten is a menace in the zone run game, constantly eluding defenders with speed and quickness. Jack Kiser had some of the best pre-snap awareness in this linebacker class, giving that unit more depth. It’s just one draft, but I’m on board with the James Gladstone era in Duval.

Kansas City Chiefs

Round 1: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State (32 / 34)

Round 2: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee (63 / 77)

Round 3: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville (66 / 123)

Round 3: Nohl Williams, CB, California (85 / 209)

Round 4: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State (133 / 55)

Round 5: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon (156 / 184)

Round 7: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU (228 / 191)

Grade: B

If Josh Simmons bounces back to form after a significant season-ending knee injury, this grade could look low. He has that type of talent at left tackle when healthy and that’s why the Chiefs got him at a discounted rate to finish Round 1.

Omarr Norman-Lott is all pass rush from the interior, but that’s an important skill to have and he’s really good at it with twitch, active hands, and consistent pad level. Jalen Royals was the steal for Kansas City on Day 3 as he cracked my top 60 players. I have no idea what the NFL was doing as he slipped deep into the fourth round, but Brett Veach usually capitalizes on these situations.

Las Vegas Raiders

Round 1: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State (6 / 3)

Round 2: Jack Bech, WR, TCU (58 / 40)

Round 3: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State (68 /78)

Round 3: Caleb Rogers, OL, Texas Tech (98 / 159)

Round 3: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary (99 / 67)

Round 4: Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee (108 / 195)

Round 4: Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina (135 / 233)

Round 6: JJ Pegues, DT, Mississippi (180 / 163)

Round 6: Tommy Mellott, WR, Montana State (213 / 308)

Round 6: Cam Miller, QB, North Dakota State (215 / NR)

Round 7: Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota (222 / 283)

Grade: A-

The Raiders’ new regime went into the offseason with a clear mission: create an offense that can hang with our division full of heavy hitters. In my opinion, they are nearing mission accomplished status.

Ashton Jeanty becomes the identity of this team the moment he walks in the building, but with Geno Smith under center, Brock Bowers as their No. 1 pass catcher and Jack Bech added into the mix, teams can’t completely sell out to stop the run. Charles Grant has enough talent to develop into a starting tackle and Dont’e Thornton is a one trick pony, but getting over the top of the defense is an important trick to have.

Darien Porter was a late bloomer at cornerback for Iowa State (converted from wide receiver), but you won’t see many defensive backs that have his combination of size and athleticism. This was a really nice debut for new general manager John Spytek, who clearly learned how to run a proper draft in Tampa Bay.

Los Angeles Chargers

Round 1: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina (22 / 12)

Round 2: Tre Harris, WR, Mississippi (55 /53)

Round 3: Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon (86 / 73)

Round 4: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina (125 / 180)

Round 5: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn (158 / 259)

Round 5: Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse (165 / 183)

Round 6: Branson Taylor, G, Pittsburgh (199 / 254)

Round 6: R.J. Mickens, SAF, Clemson (214 / 107)

Round 7: Trikweze Bridges, CB, Florida (256 / NR)

Grade: B+

This is a Chargers roster that is really starting to look promising. I thought Omarion Hampton was worthy of a first-round selection. His physicality will wear the opposition out and with his pass protection ability, he can stay on the field as long as they prefer.

Tre Harris simply finds ways to win the football in the air. He also shows up as a run blocker no matter how big the assignment, which fits the DNA of this offense. Jamaree Caldwell was a favorite of mine in this class. Losing Poona Ford in free agency was tough, but Caldwell will continue to eat space and make everyone around him better at the next level.

My favorite Day 3 pick was R.J. Mickens. He’s smart, athletic, has length, and comes to balance as a tackler. I wouldn’t be shocked if he goes from sixth-round pick to NFL starter down the road.

Los Angeles Rams

Round 2: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon (46 /90)

Round 3: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan (90 / 52)

Round 4: Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn (117 / 166)

Round 5: Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State (148 / 117)

Round 5: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Mississippi (172 / 100)

Round 7: Konata Mumpfield, WR, Pittsburgh (242 / 261)

Grade: C+

Let’s set a reminder here: I’m strictly grading the haul. If I was factoring in future assets acquired, this is an A for Les Snead as he robbed the Falcons in an excellent trade back (netting a 2026 first-round pick).

Terrance Ferguson fits Sean McVay’s offense well, but top 50 felt a little early for him. Josaiah Stewart was one of “my guys” in this class. Despite being undersized for an edge pass rusher, he explodes off the ball and plays with violent hands. Out of the Day 3 selections I’m a fan of Chris ‘Pooh’ Paul Jr. He shows off range, speed and should help in coverage as a sub-package linebacker.

Miami Dolphins

Round 1: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan (13 / 21)

Round 2: Jonah Savaiinaea, G, Arizona (37 / 79)

Round 5: Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland (143 / 135)

Round 5: Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida (150 / 241)

Round 5: Dante Trader Jr., SAF, Maryland (155 / 168)

Round 6: Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State (179 / 144)

Round 7: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas (231 / 150)

Round 7: Zeek Biggers, DT, Georgia Tech (253 / 294)

Grade: C+

The Dolphins, much like the 49ers, made a tremendous effort to ensure teams can’t run all over them. That’s the strength for the trio of Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers.

Even with the addition (a trade up) for Jonah Savaiinaea, this offensive line does not look great on paper. I was surprised they didn’t double dip in that group. Ollie Gordon II is the biggest wildcard of this class. He looked like a future NFL workhorse running back in 2023 and then his play fell off a cliff in 2024.

The Dolphins are much more stout on the interior of their defensive line after this draft, but they failed to replenish a thin secondary with starting level talent.

Minnesota Vikings

Round 1: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State (24 / 32)

Round 3: Tai Felton, WR, Maryland (102 / 208)

Round 5: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DT, Georgia (139 / 143)

Round 6: Kobe King, LB, Penn State (201 / 133)

Round 6: Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Pittsburgh (202 / 286)

Grade: C-

It’s tough to get a strong grade without many assets and this might end up a one-player class, as Donovan Jackson is a plug-and-play starter at guard. Tai Felton has speed, but his play strength needs to greatly improve. I’m a fan of Kobe King’s thumping ability at linebacker and he should be able to contribute on special teams as a rookie.

New England Patriots

Round 1: Will Campbell, OT, LSU (4 /8)

Round 2: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State (38 / 36)

Round 3: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State (69 / 63)

Round 3: Jared Wilson, C, Georgia (95 / 89)

Round 4: Craig Woodson, SAF, California (106 / 127)

Round 4: Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State (137 / 93)

Round 5: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU (146 / 54)

Round 6: Andres Borregales, K, Miami (182 / 305)

Round 7: Marcus Bryant, OT, Missouri (220 / 238)

Round 7: Julian Ashby, LS, Vanderbilt (251 / NR)

Round 7: Kobee Minor, DB, Memphis (257 / NR)

Grade: B

Mike Vrabel is determined to turnover this roster as the Patriots bring in an 11-player class. Will Campbell is an excellent player, but I think he’s a guard in the NFL. Both TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle Williams have home run hitting speed that this offense desperately needed.

Out of the Day 3 selections, Bradyn Swinson is far and away my favorite. He knows how to use his length, throws his hands with a purpose, and wins in multiple ways as a pass rusher. Joshua Farmer was a nice add to this defensive line rotation with his size and rugged brand of football. I still have significant questions about the big picture of this offensive line, but they are on the right path to getting Drake Maye help.

New Orleans Saints

Round 1: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas (9 / 14)

Round 2: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville (40 / 99)

Round 3: Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas (71 / 103)

Round 3: Jonas Sanker, SAF, Virginia (93 / 116)

Round 4: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma (112 / 104)

Round 4: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville (131 / 130)

Round 6: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas (184 / 185)

Round 7: Moliki Matavao, TE, UCLA (248 / 242)

Round 7: Fadil Diggs, EDGE, Syracuse (254 / 219)

Grade: C

I’m a big Kelvin Banks Jr. fan and the future of this offensive line looks promising, but the Saints are betting a lot here on Tyler Shough. That’s clearly a risky proposition as he’s had a plethora of injuries in college, entering a roster that has a very banged up starting quarterback in Derek Carr.

Both Jonas Sanker and Danny Stutsman will help the Saints run defense with their aggressive, hard-charging styles at the line of scrimmage. The most intriguing Day 3 pick in this group is Quincy Riley. I thought his tape in man coverage in 2023 was top notch, but took a step back in 2024 when he was clearly playing hurt. Finding a starting cornerback that late would be a big win after losing Paulson Adebo in free agency.

New York Giants

Round 1: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State (3 / 2)

Round 1: Jaxson Dart, QB, Mississippi (25 /62)

Round 3: Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo (65 / 56)

Round 4: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State (105 / 85)

Round 5: Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue (154 / 91)

Round 7: Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska (219 / 218)

Round 7: Korie Black, CB, Oklahoma State (246 / 182)

Grade: B

Abdul Carter will be a force off the edge in this defense as the Giants made the no-brainer pick at third overall. I’m a believer in Brian Daboll, but extremely skeptical about Jaxson Dart being the long-term answer under center for this organization.

Darius Alexander showed everyone at the Senior Bowl he can hang with the big dogs and is much needed help next to Dexter Lawrence. Cam Skattebo’s power can form a committee backfield with Tyrone Tracy and Marcus Mbow will be important depth at guard.

I thought Korie Black was a better player than a seventh-round pick, he’s got size and speed to hold his own in single coverage. It’s safe to say how Dart pans out will be what dictates Joe Schoen’s future with this franchise.

New York Jets

Round 1: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri (7 / 9)

Round 2: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU (42 / 47)

Round 3: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State (73 / 51)

Round 4: Arian Smith, WR, Georgia (110 / 290)

Round 4: Malachi Moore, SAF, Alabama (130 / 156)

Round 5: Francisco Mauigoa, LB, Miami (162 / NR)

Round 5: Tyler Baron, EDGE, Miami (176 / 250)

Grade: B-

The Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey era started off on a hot streak through the first two days, so let’s start there. Armand Membou slides into a hole they had at right tackle and all of a sudden this offensive line is littered with starting talent. Mason Taylor is a jack of all trades, master of none but his ability to play on the line of scrimmage is important for Tanner Engstrand’s run game. At just 20 years old, there’s still some ceiling for him to tap into.

Azareye’h Thomas is where they got the most value, which is not shocking when it comes to Glenn scouting cornerbacks. He’s physical, tough, and built to play in this heavy man coverage scheme.

Unfortunately, Day 3 felt like Jets mistakes of the past (which is not surprising considering the college scouting staff has had no turnover in recent years). This group was filled with reaches when players at key needs (defensive tackle and wide receiver) were on the board. Malachi Moore is the standout of this stretch, as the two-time team captain can give the Jets range on the backend of their defense down the road.

Philadelphia Eagles

Round 1: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama (31 / 24)

Round 2: Andrew Mukuba, SAF, Texas (64 / 69)

Round 4: Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska (111 / 98)

Round 5: Mac McWilliams, CB, UCF (145 / 244)

Round 5: Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia (161 / 126)

Round 5: Drew Kendall, C, Boston College (168 / 149)

Round 6: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse (181 / 113)

Round 6: Myles Hinton, OT, Michigan (191 / 167)

Round 6: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas (207 / 128)

Round 6: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech (209 / 223)

Grade: B+

Nobody swoops in on value in the first round like Howie Roseman and that’s exactly what happened when Jihaad Campbell’s mini-slide began. I’m more excited in the short term about Andrew Mukuba in this defense. He’s a highly intelligent safety with tremendous range. When that pass rush gets home, he’s going to make some quarterbacks pay.

Ty Robinson is a sledgehammer up front, adding to the waves of defensive linemen this team has. Double dipping on two massive, raw offensive tackles in Myles Hinton and Cam Williams to attend the school of offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland is a no-brainer.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 1: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon (21 /25)

Round 3: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa (83 /59)

Round 4: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State (123 / 82)

Round 5: Yahya Black, DT, Iowa (164 / 196)

Round 6: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State (185 / 109)

Round 7: Carson Bruener, LB, Washington (226 / 222)

Round 7: Donte Kent, CB, Central Michigan (229 / 314)

Grade: B

If the Steelers are all in on the Aaron Rodgers experience, punting on a quarterback in the first round of this class was the right decision. This team needed help in multiple key areas and they attacked most of those pretty hard.

The sheer size and strength of both Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black at defensive tackle instantly beefs up their interior. Kaleb Johnson was built in a lab for Arthur Smith’s scheme. He has size, patience, and vision to glide in a zone heavy rushing attack. Will Howard lack’s standout traits, but he’s intelligent, tough, and knows how to play winning football. That’s all you can ask for from a backup and getting him in the sixth round is nice value. Carson Bruener is more than just a nice story (his dad is currently a scout for the Steelers), I think he can be a special teams demon (which was the same thought process in drafting Donte Kent). A very meat and potatoes draft for Pittsburgh.

San Francisco 49ers

Round 1: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia (11 / 43)

Round 2: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas (43 / 50)

Round 3: Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State (75 / 220)

Round 3: Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky (100 / 199)

Round 4: CJ West, DT, Indiana (113 / 108)

Round 4: Jordan Watkins, WR, Mississippi (138 / 298)

Round 5: Jordan James, RB, Oregon (147 / 132)

Round 5: Marques Sigle, SAF, Kansas State (160 / 252)

Round 7: Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana (227 / 304)

Round 7: Connor Colby, G, Iowa (249 / NR)

Round 7: Junior Bergen, WR, Montana (252 / NR)

Grade: C-

The good news is the 49ers accomplished their clear mission that it will be very difficult to run the ball against them with the additions of Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins and CJ West. The bad news is this draft is littered with reaches, lacking value despite having a tremendous amount of assets.

Williams has a long way to go as a pass rusher and was a traits based pick over better pass rushers. I love Collins ability to play multiple alignments as a run stuffer. Nick Martin’s lack of size and injury this year had me projecting him in a totally different tier than the 49ers, but Robert Saleh has a good track record scouting linebackers. We will see if he’s got one more in him.

Jordan James’ no-nonsense running style and pound for pound strength will fit Kyle Shanahan’s run scheme nicely. Junior Bergen was one of the best returners in the draft.

Seattle Seahawks

Round 1: Grey Zabel, G, North Dakota State (18 /26)

Round 2: Nick Emmanwori, SAF, South Carolina (35 / 48)

Round 2: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (50 / 45)

Round 3: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama (92 / 57)

Round 5: Rylie Mills, DT, Notre Dame (142 / 170)

Round 5: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State (166 / 101)

Round 5: Robbie Ouzts, TE, Alabama (175 / NR)

Round 6: Bryce Cabeldue, G, Kansas (192 / 207)

Round 7: Damien Martinez, RB, Miami (223 / 102)

Round 7: Mason Richman, OT, Iowa (234 / NR)

Round 7: Ricky White III, WR, UNLV (238 / 247)

Grade: B-

After the Seahawks made one of the safer picks of Round 1, they took home run cuts all of Day 2. Grey Zabel will be a really good player at guard for a long time, let’s get that easy one out of the way.

Nick Emmanwori has unique size and athleticism for a safety, but his run defense is a total work in progress right now. Elijah Arroyo has an incredibly high ceiling at tight end because of his seam stretching speed, but knee injuries have held him back throughout college. Jalen Milroe is a worthy gamble at pick 92 and I’m interested to see if they have a package of plays for him this year with his rushing ability.

One of (or maybe both) Tory Horton and Damien Martinez will be a massive steal from Day 3 in this draft. With how often Cooper Kupp has been injured at this stage of his career, Horton might get a shot earlier than you’d expect for a fifth-round pick. Ricky White blocked four punts this year and was one of the best special teamers in this draft class.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 1: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State (19 / 15)

Round 2: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame (53 / 80)

Round 3: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State (84 / 58)

Round 4: David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas (121 / 96)

Round 5: Elijah Roberts, EDGE, SMU (157 / 120)

Round 7: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon (235 / 226)

Grade: A

Year after year Jason Licht not only shows off how to maintain a roster, but the importance of supplementing it across all three days of the NFL draft.

Emeka Egbuka was one of the safer offensive players in this draft and brings a youth movement to an already loaded wide receiver room. How Benjamin Morrison bounces back from hip surgery could determine how correct this grade looks, but his 2023 tape was first-round caliber.

Jacob Parrish was one of “my guys” in this draft. He’s young, athletic, mirrors well in coverage, and has a nose for the ball despite his lack of size. I would imagine Todd Bowles saw him as a better version of Buster Skrine, a cornerback who had success for him early in his New York tenure. David Walker was in a different class than the FCS talent he dominated but I think his fire hydrant build with flexibility and power will translate as a pure pass rusher.

A round of applause for one of my favorite draft classes this year.

Tennessee Titans

Round 1: Cameron Ward, QB, Miami (1 / 4)

Round 2: Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA (52 / 114)

Round 3: Kevin Winston Jr., SAF, Penn State (82 / 42)

Round 4: Chimere Dike, WR, Florida, (103 / 253)

Round 4: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas (120 / 141)

Round 4: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford (136 / 66)

Round 5: Jackson Slater, G, Sacramento State (167 / 155)

Round 6: Marcus Harris, CB, California (183 / 274)

Round 6: Kalel Mullings, RB, Michigan (188 / 240)

Grade: B+

This draft was a roller coaster for me, but will anyone care if Cam Ward ends up being a franchise quarterback? I’m a believer in his game and grabbing Elic Ayomanor in Round 4, who could become his go-to weapon, might be a steal.

Oluwafemi Oladejo is still a project at pass rusher, but I thought they made up on value with Kevin Winston Jr. in Round 3, a reliable tackling enforcer at strong safety. Chimere Dike brings much-needed speed to the offense, but he drops a ton of passes. I have a sneaky feeling the Callahans are going to develop Jackson Slater into a starter at guard a few years from now and Kalel Mullings (a converted linebacker) brings a smash-mouth runner to this backfield.

Washington Commanders

Round 1: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon (29 / 29)

Round 2: Trey Amos, CB, Mississippi (61 / 61)

Round 4: Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech (128 / 148)

Round 6: Kain Medrano, LB, UCLA (205 / 256)

Round 7: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Arizona (245 / 115)

Grade: B-

After surrendering picks for Laremy Tunsil (a smart decision, but doesn’t factor into the grades in this exercise), the Commanders were going to have to make the most of their assets.

Moving Josh Conerly Jr. around has some risk as I loved his explosiveness and movement skills as a pure left tackle, but adding talent to the offensive line was smart. Trey Amos can develop into a solid No. 2 corner on the outside that looks his best in zone coverage. My favorite Day 3 pick was Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who only fell because of an eligibility issue in 2024. His 2023 tape shows a physical, hard-charging downhill runner who will take over this backfield if Brian Robinson gets hurt again.