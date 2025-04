NFL announces key offseason program dates for all 32 teams

Offseason programs will be starting for teams with new coaches next week and the NFL has announced the key dates for all 32 teams.

All teams will open their programs with two weeks of meetings and conditioning work before they can advance to on-field work. That work will include up to 10 organized team activities and a mandatory minicamp. In addition to starting their work ahead of other clubs, teams with new coaches are also permitted to hold a voluntary minicamp.

The dates for all teams are listed below:

Arizona: First day - April 22; OTAs - May 28-30, June 3-5; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-12.

Atlanta: First day - April 22; OTAs - May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-11.

Baltimore: First day - April 21; OTAs - May 27-29, June 3, June 5-6, June 9-12; Mandatory minicamp - June 17-19.

Buffalo: First day - April 21; OTAs - May 27-29, June 2-3, June 5; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-12.

Carolina: First day - April 21; OTAs - May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-12.

Chicago: First day - April 7; Voluntary minicamp April 21-23; OTAs - May 20-22, May 27-30, June 9-11; Mandatory minicamp June 3-5.

Cincinnati: First day - April 21; OTAs - May 27-29, June 2-4; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-12.

Cleveland: First day - April 22; OTAs - May 27-28, May 30, June 3-4, June 6, June 16-19; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-12.

Dallas: First day - April 14; OTAs - May 19-20, May 22, May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-12.

Denver: First day - April 21; OTAs - May 27-29, June 3-5; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-12.

Detroit: First day - April 22; OTAs - May 28-30, June 3-5; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-12.

Green Bay: First day - April 21; OTAs - May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-12.

Houston: First day - April 21; OTAs - May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5. Mandatory minicamp - June 10-11.

Indianapolis: First day - April 21; OTAs - May 28-30, June 3-5; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-12.

Jacksonville: First day - April 8; Voluntary minicamp - April 21-23; OTAs - May 19, May 21-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2-5; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-12.

Kansas City: First day - April 21; OTAs - May 27-29, June 2-4, June 10-13; Mandatory minicamp - June 17-19.

Las Vegas: First day - April 8; Voluntary minicamp - April 21-23; OTAs - May 19, May 21-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2-5; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-12.

Los Angeles Chargers: First day - April 21; OTAs - May 27-28, May 30, June 3-5, June 16-18; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-12.

Los Angeles Rams: First day - April 21; OTAs - May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, June 12; Mandatory minicamp - June 16-18.

Miami: First day - April 21; OTAs - May 27, May 29-30, June 2-3, June 5; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-12.

Minnesota: First day - April 21; OTAs - May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 16-18; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-12.

New England: First day - April 7; Voluntary minicamp April 22-24; OTAs - May 19-20, May 22, May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5; Mandatory minicamp - June 9-11.

New Orleans: First day - April 14; OTAs - May 20-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2, June 4-5; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-12.

New York Giants: First day - April 21; OTAs - May 27-29, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, June 12-13; Mandatory minicamp - June 17-19.

New York Jets: First day - April 7; Voluntary minicamp - April 21-23; OTAs - May 20-22, May 28-30, June 2-5; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-12.

Philadelphia: First day - April 21; OTAs - May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5; Mandatory minicamp - June 10.

Pittsburgh: First day - April 21; OTAs - May 27-29, June 3-5; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-12.

San Francisco: First day - April 22; OTAs - May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-11.

Seattle: First day - April 22; OTAs - May 27, May 29-30, June 2, June 4-5, June 9, June 11-12; Mandatory minicamp - June 17-19.

Tampa Bay: First day - April 21; OTAs - May 27-30, June 2-5; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-12.

Tennessee: First day - April 22; OTAs - May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-12.

Washington: First day - April 22; OTAs - May 28, May 30, June 3-4, June 8; Mandatory minicamp - June 10-12.