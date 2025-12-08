 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears tie Packers 21-21 with 17-play drive

  
Published December 7, 2025 07:01 PM

The Packers and Bears are tied with 8:00 to go.

Chicago, which trailed 14-3 at halftime, had a 17-play, 83-yard drive that ended with Caleb Williams’ 1-yard touchdown pass to Colston Loveland on third-and-goal.

The Bears converted five third downs on the game-tying score. The longest play they had was a 10-yard reception by Luther Burden.

The Bears, who had 71 yards in the first half, now have 255 yards and have held the Packers to 68 yards in the second half with 41 coming on the Packers’ only points of the second half.

Williams is 17-of-31 for 135 yards and two touchdowns, hitting eight different receivers. Cole Kmet has two catches for 42 yards to lead the way.