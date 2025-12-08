Bears tie Packers 21-21 with 17-play drive

The Packers and Bears are tied with 8:00 to go.

Chicago, which trailed 14-3 at halftime, had a 17-play, 83-yard drive that ended with Caleb Williams’ 1-yard touchdown pass to Colston Loveland on third-and-goal.

The Bears converted five third downs on the game-tying score. The longest play they had was a 10-yard reception by Luther Burden.

The Bears, who had 71 yards in the first half, now have 255 yards and have held the Packers to 68 yards in the second half with 41 coming on the Packers’ only points of the second half.

Williams is 17-of-31 for 135 yards and two touchdowns, hitting eight different receivers. Cole Kmet has two catches for 42 yards to lead the way.