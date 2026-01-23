Sean McVay: Davante Adams “elevates the energy” of WR group

The last time the Rams faced the Seahawks, L.A. racked up 581 total yards of offense. Without receiver Davante Adams.

Adams will be back for Sunday’s round three, with a Super Bowl berth on the line. On Thursday, coach Sean McVay was asked about the impact of having Adams available for the biggest game ever between the two division rivals.

“Tremendous,” McVay said. “He’s a great player. The game [in Chicago] was unique. It was good to be able to get his feet wet and he made some key and critical plays against Carolina. Then you look at last week, it’s like competitive greatness. Be at your best when your best is required. You look at the leverage that he had from [Bears cornerback] Nahshon Wright on that 12-yard catch that [Adams] made. It was unbelievable. Not a great play call, but he and Matthew [Stafford] made it right where he’s able to win the leverage, flatten that angle out and have the awareness on the sideline. The in-cut that he caught was a huge play. He’s a tremendous impact. It’s great to be able to have him back and everybody feels and notices when he’s on the grass. He’s just got this swag that I think elevates the energy of our overall group and team. We’re really excited to have him back.”

Adams also provides an excellent complement to Puka Nacua. That said, the Bears managed to generally contain Nacua (five catches, 56 yards) and Adams (two catches, 24 yards), with man-to-man defense. The Seahawks, who primarily use zone coverage, may need to consider going more “man” against the Rams.

Regardless, Adams makes a significant difference. He led the league in receiving touchdowns with 14, even though his last one came on November 30. When the Rams get close to the end zone, the Seahawks will need to have eyes on Adams. And Nacua.

Good luck covering both of them.