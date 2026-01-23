 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year candidates
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year candidates
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Grant Udinski to have second interview with Browns on Friday

  
Published January 23, 2026 10:01 AM

The Browns will be continuing their second round of interviews on Friday.

According to multiple reports, they will be meeting with Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. He is the third candidate to meet with the Browns a second time.

Their own defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken are the others who have interviewed twice. Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase is expected to have a second meeting with the team after the NFC Championship Game and the Browns still need to satisfy the Rooney Rule requirements before they can move forward with a hire.

Udinski, who just wrapped up his first season running the offense in Jacksonville, is set for an interview with the Bills on Sunday.