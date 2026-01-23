Grant Udinski to have second interview with Browns on Friday

The Browns will be continuing their second round of interviews on Friday.

According to multiple reports, they will be meeting with Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. He is the third candidate to meet with the Browns a second time.

Their own defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken are the others who have interviewed twice. Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase is expected to have a second meeting with the team after the NFC Championship Game and the Browns still need to satisfy the Rooney Rule requirements before they can move forward with a hire.

Udinski, who just wrapped up his first season running the offense in Jacksonville, is set for an interview with the Bills on Sunday.