Cowboys agree to sign S Jalen Thompson

  
Published March 9, 2026 04:35 PM

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said recently that he plans to “bust the budget” when it comes to adding players to improve their defense in 2026 and the team made its first free agency splash on Sunday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to a three-year deal with safety Jalen Thompson. Thompson, who is No. 69 on PFT’s top free agent list, stands to make a maximum of $36 million under the terms of the deal.

Thompson joined the Cardinals as a fifth-round pick in the 2019 supplemental draft and spent the last seven seasons in Arizona. He started all 62 games he played over the last four of those seasons and wrapped up his time with the NFC West by recording 95 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in 2025.

The Cowboys also agreed to a trade with the Packers that will bring defensive lineman Rashan Gary to Dallas.