NFL announces 33 compensatory picks for the 2026 draft

The NFL announced 33 compensatory draft selections in the 2026 draft awarded to 15 teams.

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible for compensatory draft picks. The compensatory picks are positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

In addition to the 32 compensatory selections awarded under the net-loss formula, a special compensatory selection was awarded to the Lions for the Jets hiring Aaron Glenn as their head coach. The initiative is intended to promote minority hirings. The Lions traded the pick to the Jaguars.

The following 2026 compensatory draft picks were awarded for the 2026 draft, which will be held on April 23-April 25 in Pittsburgh:

