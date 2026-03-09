 Skip navigation
NFL announces 33 compensatory picks for the 2026 draft

  
Published March 9, 2026 04:35 PM

The NFL announced 33 compensatory draft selections in the 2026 draft awarded to 15 teams.

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible for compensatory draft picks. The compensatory picks are positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

In addition to the 32 compensatory selections awarded under the net-loss formula, a special compensatory selection was awarded to the Lions for the Jets hiring Aaron Glenn as their head coach. The initiative is intended to promote minority hirings. The Lions traded the pick to the Jaguars.

The following 2026 compensatory draft picks were awarded for the 2026 draft, which will be held on April 23-April 25 in Pittsburgh:

Round
Round Choice/ Overall Selection
Club
3
33-97
Minnesota
3
34-98
Philadelphia
3
35-99
Pittsburgh
3
36-100*
Jacksonville from Detroit

4
33-133
San Francisco
4
34-134
Las Vegas
4
35-135
Pittsburgh
4
36-136
New Orleans
4
37-137
Philadelphia
4
38-138
San Francisco
4
39-139
San Francisco
4
40-140
New York Jets
5
33-173
Baltimore
5
34-174
Baltimore
5
35-175
Las Vegas
5
36-176
Kansas City
5
37-177
Dallas
5
38-178
Philadelphia
5
39-179
New York Jets
5
40-180
Dallas
5
40-181
Detroit
6
33-214
Pittsburgh
6
34-215
Philadelphia
6
35-216
Pittsburgh
7
33-249
Indianapolis
7
34-250
Baltimore
7
35-251
Los Angeles Rams
7
36-252
Los Angeles Rams
7
37-253
Baltimore
7
38-254
Indianapolis
7
39-255
Green Bay
7
40-256
Denver
7
41-257
Denver