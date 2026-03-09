 Skip navigation
Tua Tagovailoa agrees to one-year deal with Falcons

  
Published March 9, 2026 04:44 PM

It didn’t take long for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to find a new home.

After the Dolphins released him earlier on Monday, Tagovailoa has agreed to a one-year deal to join the Falcons, according to multiple reports.

The Falcons had been named as a team that could pursue Tagovailoa.

With the Dolphins still on the hook to pay Tagovailoa $54 million, the quarterback will sign with the Falcons for $1.3 million — the veterans’ minimum.

The move gives the Falcons a pair of left-handed quarterbacks, with 2024 No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr. the incumbent starter. But Penix suffered a torn ACL in November, and may not be ready in time to start the 2026 regular season.

Tagovailoa, 28, was benched by the Dolphins late in the 2025 season. He started 14 games for Miami last year, completing 67.7 percent of his throws for 2,660 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. His 3.9 percent interception rate was the highest of his career.

Tagovailoa is expected to receive the bulk of Atlanta’s first-team reps until Penix is healthy.