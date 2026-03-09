Raiders agree to terms with DE Kwity Paye

The Raiders have agreed to terms with defensive end Kwity Paye on a three-year, $48 million deal, with $32 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

Paye, 27, was 55th on PFT’s top-100 free agents list.

The Colts made Paye a first-round pick in 2021, and he spent his first five seasons with the team. He played 75 of a possible 85 games in his time in Indianapolis, starting 74 of the games he played.

In his career, Paye has 209 tackles, 30.5 sacks, 50 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and three pass breakups.

The Raiders left a huge hole in their defense when they traded Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby to the Ravens last week.