 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots plan no limitations on Christian Barmore in Denver despite history of blood clots

  
Published January 23, 2026 11:12 AM

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore missed most of the 2024 season because of blood clots, which is a concern as the team heads to Denver for the AFC Championship Game: At high altitude, blood clots are more common. But Patriots coach Mike Vrabel says the team is confident Barmore will be good to go.

Asked if there will be any limitations on Barmore, Vrabel answered, “No.”

Vrabel did say the team’s medical staff will be monitoring Barmore, but he indicated that it’s more of a precaution than a significant concern.

“Certainly something we have to monitor there,” Vrabel said. “There are some players we’ll have to monitor for one reason or another, but I don’t see any limitations for Christian.”

Barmore played 65 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps during the regular season, the most of any defensive lineman on the team, and the Patriots hope he can stay just as active in Denver.