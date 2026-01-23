Patriots plan no limitations on Christian Barmore in Denver despite history of blood clots

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore missed most of the 2024 season because of blood clots, which is a concern as the team heads to Denver for the AFC Championship Game: At high altitude, blood clots are more common. But Patriots coach Mike Vrabel says the team is confident Barmore will be good to go.

Asked if there will be any limitations on Barmore, Vrabel answered, “No.”

Vrabel did say the team’s medical staff will be monitoring Barmore, but he indicated that it’s more of a precaution than a significant concern.

“Certainly something we have to monitor there,” Vrabel said. “There are some players we’ll have to monitor for one reason or another, but I don’t see any limitations for Christian.”

Barmore played 65 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps during the regular season, the most of any defensive lineman on the team, and the Patriots hope he can stay just as active in Denver.