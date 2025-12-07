Report: Browns C Ethan Pocic believed to have torn Achilles

The Browns believe center Ethan Pocic tore his Achilles, Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report reports.

Pocic was injured on the first play of the fourth quarter. His left calf appeared to pop, and he needed a cart to get off the field.

He will undergo an MRI to confirm, but a torn Achilles is easily diagnosed.

The injury will end his season.

Pocic has started 56 games the past four seasons for the Browns.

He is scheduled to become a free agent in March.