Christian Watson’s second TD gives Packers a 21-11 lead

The Packers and Bears had a defensive battle in the first half. They’re in a shootout in the second.

After Chicago drew within 14-11 on its first drive of the third quarter, Green Bay has responded. The Packers went 63 yards in only 11 plays to regain their two-score lead.

Christian Watson ran an inside slant, outrunning C.J. Gardner-Johnson for a 41-yard score. It was his second touchdown of the day as he scored on a 23-yard reception in the second quarter.

Watson has four catches for 89 yards, and the Packers have a 21-11 lead.

Jordan Love is 13-of-20 for 204 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.