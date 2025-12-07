Bears pull to within 14-11 of the Packers

Caleb Williams and the Bears didn’t do much in the first half. They’ve done more in the second half.

The Bears, who had only 71 yards in the first half, drove 64 yards in 10 plays for a touchdown with 8:20 remaining in the third quarter.

Olamide Zaccheaus’ 1-yard touchdown catch, followed by the Bears offensive line pushing Kyle Monangai into the end zone on the 2-point conversion has drawn the Bears to within 14-11 of the Packers.

Zaccheaus, who was tightly covered by Keisean Nixon, made a spectacular catch on a spectacular throw by Williams.

Williams is now 10-of-19 for 75 yards with a touchdown and an interception.