nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Bears pull to within 14-11 of the Packers

  
Published December 7, 2025 06:23 PM

Caleb Williams and the Bears didn’t do much in the first half. They’ve done more in the second half.

The Bears, who had only 71 yards in the first half, drove 64 yards in 10 plays for a touchdown with 8:20 remaining in the third quarter.

Olamide Zaccheaus’ 1-yard touchdown catch, followed by the Bears offensive line pushing Kyle Monangai into the end zone on the 2-point conversion has drawn the Bears to within 14-11 of the Packers.

Zaccheaus, who was tightly covered by Keisean Nixon, made a spectacular catch on a spectacular throw by Williams.

Williams is now 10-of-19 for 75 yards with a touchdown and an interception.