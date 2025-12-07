Geno Smith to locker room, Kenny Pickett at QB for Raiders to start the fourth quarter

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith remained in the game after injuring his right hand on a hit early in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Broncos, but he went back to the locker room before the fourth quarter got underway.

Smith exited with the Raiders facing a third-and-goal from the Denver 7-yard line and Kenny Pickett completed a two-yard pass to wide receiver Jack Bech on his first play. Pickett was not able to complete a pass to tight end Brock Bowers on fourth down, however, and the Broncos remain up 21-7.

CBS reports that Smith is being evaluated for a right shoulder injury as well as the right hand injury.

Smith was 13-of-21 for 116 yards and a touchdown before heading to the locker room. He also took three sacks in the first half and initially got hurt on a hit by Broncos defensive lineman Zack Allen on a pass attempt.