Report: Five teams, including the Steelers, will debut new alternate helmets for 2025

The one-helmet rule was scrapped in 2022. Teams may now have up to three helmets.

This year, five teams reportedly will be debuting alternate helmets.

Per Andrew Lind of SportsLogos.net (via CBSSports.com), new headgear will be unveiled this summer for the Steelers, Commanders, Browns, Chargers, and Saints.

Per the report, it’s unclear whether the Browns, Commanders, and Saints will be introducing a third helmet or simply reworking their current second helmets. (The Browns have a white one, and the Commanders and Saints have black second helmets.)

The Steelers and Chargers currently have one base helmet (black for the Steelers, white for the Chargers). Before the one-helmet rule was adopted, the Steelers used a yellow alternate helmet. The Chargers have worn a dark blue helmet in the past.

Only seven teams — the Bills, Chiefs, Raiders, Rams, Dolphins, and 49ers — will have one base helmet for 2025. Some of them apply different decals, as the Dolphins do when wearing their far superior throwback uniforms.